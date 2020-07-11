Cristiano Ronaldo Continues To Promote Alleged Japanese Fitness Scam 'SIXPAD' Ab Belts

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is easily among the fittest players in world football at the moment. Despite approaching his 36th birthday, Ronaldo boasts of a physique that he could rival the physique of an amateur bodybuilder. Ronaldo's status as a global superstar and his extensive reach on social media mean brands are willing to pay big bucks to the Portugal international in order to get him to endorse their products. While most of Cristiano Ronaldo's endorsements never raised any eyebrows, his partnership with a Japanese tech firm has been subject to scrutiny for over a year now.

SIXPADS the reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo six-pack abs?

Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of promoting an alleged fitness scam when he first posted a photo of himself with one of the models of SIXPAD ab belts. Experts suggested the Japanese company was using Ronaldo as the face in order to mislead them into believing that the SIXPAD ab belts contributed to Ronaldo's immaculate fitness and his iron-clad abs.

SIXPAD, valued at a reported $2.3 billion, has been repeatedly accused of false marketing, especially since Cristiano Ronaldo became the ambassador of the company that specialised in EMS (electronic muscle stimulation) training gear. A look at SIXPAD Europe's official website clears the air on their dubious marketing ploy where "Inspired with Cristiano Ronaldo" is mentioned as one of their key features. The How It Works section of their website reads: EMS, short for Electrical Muscle Stimulation, uses electrical impulses to create an involuntary muscle contraction and get your workout going. Normal physical activity uses approximately 30% of a muscle's fibre, leaving 70% of it dormant. EMS can effectively target and stimulate these dormant fibres."

So in short, SIXPAD is implying one can achieve a mid-section like the former Real Madrid man by simply strapping a belt around the waist. While the SIXPAD ab belts and other EMS gear for that matter are effective in muscle recovery, no scientific evidence suggests it aids in muscle hypertrophy, which actually leads to muscle growth.

Despite the numerous accusations, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the brand ambassador of the shady business scheme. Back in May 2020, Ronaldo once again shared a picture of him with a SIXPAD belt to Instagram, suggesting the Portuguese ace must be the least bit bothered about the accusations. Meanwhile, Sixpad generated a reported $400 million revenue last year and even inaugurated a flagship store in West London.

(Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Handle)