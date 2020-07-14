Man United Fans Lash Out At Maguire, Lindelof After Southampton's Late, Late Equaliser

After setting a new Premier League record of winning four games with a goal difference of three or more, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men suffered a major setback against Southampton that could shatter their dreams of playing in the Champions League next season. Man United conceded an injury-time equaliser to lose out on a full three points, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof receiving flak from supporters after conceding a late equaliser. At 95:47 on the clock, Obafemi's equaliser was the latest Man Utd have conceded at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Man United vs Southampton highlights: Maguire and Lindelof's bizarre defending

WE PAID 80M FOR MAGUIRE TO DEFEND WAN-BISSAKA 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/FCahsf9oJz — EddieUTD (@Goatwood26) July 13, 2020

Maguire, who was signed from Leicester City last summer for a reported fee of £80 million, appeared to mark his teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the Southampton equaliser. Meanwhile, the role of Lindelof was also under the lens after replays suggested that the defender was slow to react on the flick from Jan Bednarek and he was overpowered by substitute Michael Obafemi during the goal. On the other hand, David de Gea did his best during the game, producing some exceptional saves throughout.

Man United vs Southampton highlights: Maguire and Lindelof face flak

Imagine being undefeated in the last 18 games almost 6months and still 5th place — Mike Mascitelli (@Mikdmas) July 13, 2020

At some point, Solksjaer has to decide if De Gea and Lindelof's individual errors are worth the elite moments they provide from time to time. Lindelof's game until he gave away a goal with the last action, which De Gea could've prevented by fisting the ball away. — Shaantanu Singh (@singh_shaantanu) July 13, 2020

Maguire was pushing his own teammate lmao — Usama (@um_utd) July 13, 2020

Lindelof was marking obafemi who scored the late goal but okay — Hamza Azeem (@hamzaazeem2013) July 13, 2020

You was poor again. 80 million pound flop. — ً (@SKszn_) July 13, 2020

After the game, Maguire accepted his mistake and lack of focus during the corner. While speaking to the media, the Man United captain accepted that his side had numerous opportunities to kill the game, but the players weren’t at their best to produce a desirable end product. He, however, exclaimed that his side had improved quite a bit while defending set-pieces. He stated that they still have important games and need to win the remaining fixtures.

Earlier in the game, Anthony Martial disappointed the Red Devils after he failed to score despite being through on goal. However, it was Stuart Armstrong in the 12th minute who break the deadlock after a defending debacle at the back from Paul Pogba. Marcus Rashford then equalised in the 20th minute from a sensational Martial assist.

Premier League standings update after Man United setback

Martial scored the second for Solskjaer three minutes later to make it 2-1. Southampton had some decent opportunities to equalise but failed to capitalise on their chances until injury time when Obafemi tapped the ball in. The victory would have meant Man United moving up to the third spot in the Premier League standings. Solskjaer’s side occupy the fifth spot in the Premier League standings after sharing the spoils with the Saints and will next play Crystal Palace on Thursday (Friday according to IST).

Image courtesy: AP