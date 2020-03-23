The Debate
The Debate
Fernando Torres Picks Best XI From Players He Has Played With; Makes One Glaring Omission

Football News

Fernando Torres recently named his best XI from players played with and they are filled with some legends. The former Reds striker made a surprising omission.

Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres, also known as "El Nino", was arguably one of the biggest names in European football during his stints at Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea. After bursting onto the scene at Atletico Madrid, Fernando Torres moved to Liverpool where he took the Premier League by storm after scoring against Chelsea. Fernando Torres spent his last season at Japanese club Sagan Tosu.

The Spanish striker spent his career playing in a couple of top clubs with a number of superstars around the world. Fernando Torres recently named his best XI from players he played with during his career and they are filled with some legends. 

Also Read | Harry Kane Not Part Of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 2020 Summer Transfer List: Report

Fernando Torres picks best XI from players he played with

  1. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
  2. John Terry (Chelsea)
  3. Carlos Puyol (Spain)
  4. Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)
  5. Javier Mascherano (Liverpool)
  6. Xabi Alonso (Liverpool/Spain)
  7. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)
  8. Andrés Iniesta (Spain)
  9. Xavi (Spain)
  10. David Villa (Spain)
  11. Fernando Torres

Also Read | Eric Cantona Could Return To Old Trafford As Manchester United Ambassador: Report

Fernando Torres made an elite playing XI from the players he played with. The list includes players from Liverpool, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Spain. Fernando Torres chose a 3-3-3-1 with the selected players. El Nino included himself in his playing XI and chose David Villa as his strike partner with a midfield trio of Xabi Alonso, Xavi and Iniesta. Fernando Torres went for Jan Oblak oi the goal and, perhaps surprisingly, kept Iker Casillas out. 

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku Reveals The Difference Between Manchester United And Inter Milan

Fernando Torres' career

Also Read | Paul Pogba's Agent Mino Raiola Hints At Taking Superstar To Real Madrid This Summer

