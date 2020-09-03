Fernando Torres - The Last Symbol: All You Need To Know About The Documentary

Less than a year after Fernando Torres revealed that he will be the subject of an Amazon documentary, the trailer of the Fernando Torres documentary has been released. Titled "Fernando Torres - The Last Symbol", the documentary will follow the striker’s eventful career, right from his Atletico Madrid days up to his retirement from football.

@Amazon Prime Video will premiere the Documentary Film about my career in 2020. It's been a pleasure to collaborate in the filming with great @atresmediacom professionals — Fernando Torres (@Torres) October 25, 2019

Fernando Torres documentary trailer launched

The trailer of Fernando Torres - The Last Symbol was launched on September 3, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video Sport’s YouTube channel. It offers a sneak peek into what the Fernando Torres documentary will offer. In the beginning, Fernando Torres is seen talking about how he was never the best, the fastest or the strongest player. The Spanish striker then reveals that this is exactly why he always advises the kids to dream big, because the more impossible the dream, the better it is.

What will the Fernando Torres documentary feature?

The Fernando Torres - The Last Symbol trailer covers some of the striker’s most important moments. Beginning from his debut at Atletico Madrid, the trailer includes visuals of him lifting the World Cup and scoring goals for Spain, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool. During the visuals, several members of the football fraternity shower praise on the striker, calling him a ‘Messiah’.

Ya queda menos para que podáis disfrutar de la historia de mi carrera deportiva con El Último Símbolo. El 18 de septiembre en @PrimeVideoES pic.twitter.com/0g9mK8YoZT — Fernando Torres (@Torres) September 3, 2020

The Fernando Torres documentary also sees appearance from several managers the striker has played under, such as Rafael Benitez and Vicente del Bosque. It also includes interviews from Torres' colleagues as well as other footballing icons. In addition to covering his stellar record for Liverpool, Spain and Atletico Madrid, the trailer includes his unbelievable miss against Manchester United, shedding light on Fernando Torres’ difficult spell at Chelsea.

When will Fernando Torres - The Last Symbol release?

The Fernando Torres documentary will release on September 18 on Amazon Prime Video. Fernando Torres-The Last Symbol is produced by Spanish production Company Atresmedia Studio with Jorge Perez serving as the executive producer. It has been directed by Laura Alvea and Jose Francisco Ortuno. Speaking to the media, Fernando Torres expressed his excitement at the launch of Fernando Torres - The Last Symbol. Torres said that the documentary covers his footballing journey of more than 20 years and he hopes the audience will understand him better after watching it.

The Fernando Torres documentary is the latest amongst a host of football series that have been launched by Amazon Prime Video. It comes on the back of El Corazon de Sergio Ramos, which had the Real Madrid star at the centre of it. In the past, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, and football clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have been the subject of the documentary as well.

Image Courtesy: Amazon Prime Video Sport YouTube