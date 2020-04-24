When Fernando Torres Sent Chelsea Into UCL Final With THAT Famous Agg Win Over Barcelona

Former Chelsea star Fernando Torres was once considered as one of the fiercest strikers in the Premier League. This fact is well corroborated by his magnificent numbers, not only for Chelsea but also for Liverpool. Here's a look back at the day he scored in the dying minutes of the Barcelona vs Chelsea game to win the Champions League tie for the Blues.

Barcelona vs Chelsea: Blues lead with a first-leg goal

The Blues travelled to Camp Nou to play the second leg of the Barcelona vs Chelsea Champions League semi-final with a one-goal lead in the first leg. Lionel Messi missed a brilliant chance to score after a mesmerising tiki-taka display with Cesc Fabregas. However, Barcelona made the breakthrough in the 35th minute after Sergio Busquets scored the opener courtesy of some loose defending from the Blues.

Barcelona vs Chelsea: John Terry sent off in second leg of Champions League

Chelsea’s troubles continued when John Terry was sent off for a foul on Alexis Sanchez. Midfielder Andres Iniesta made no mistake after a brilliant pass from Lionel Messi, leaving Petr Cech helpless. Barcelona appeared to turn the tie around as they led 2-1 on aggregate.

Barcelona vs Chelsea Champions League: Lionel Messi misses penalty

Chelsea star Ramires then took matters into his own hands as he chipped the ball over Victor Valdes just before half-time, meaning the game was wide open. Barcelona had an opportunity to take the lead on aggregate after Didier Drogba was penalised for bringing down Fabregas inside the penalty area. However, Messi hit the bar, as Camp Nou fell silent.

Barcelona vs Chelsea Champions League: Fernando Torres replaces Drogba

Chelsea were already set to play the final if the scorecard didn’t change, as the Blues led on away goals. However, in the final minute of the game, when Barcelona players were up the field to score that much-needed goal, Fernando Torres stood tall. His short appearance in the game proved to be pivotal for Chelsea.

Barcelona vs Chelsea: Fernando Torres scores a last-minute goal

Fernando Torres was introduced into the game in place of Didier Drogba. In the 90th minute, he received a sublime through ball beating the lone Barcelona defender. His trickery confused Victor Valdes as Fernando Torres scored one of the calmest goals of his career to cement Chelsea’s spot in the final.

