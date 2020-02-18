The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Man City Ban: Fans Have Raised More Than £4,500 To Make Banners And Protest Against UEFA

Football News

Man City ban: Club's most loyal fan-base - The 1984 Group - have already initiated a crowdfunding activity to create new banners for the second-leg clash.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man City ban

Manchester City fans have started to protest against the recent ban imposed upon their team by UEFA. According to reports, Manchester City fans have planned to do the famous Poznan protest and display anti-UEFA banners during their home clash against Real Madrid in Champions League next month.

UEFA have banned Manchester City for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. Manchester City fans will use the game against Real Madrid at Etihad to show their unity against UEFA.

Also Read | Mikel Arteta Opens Up On Former Club Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Ban

Man City ban, Manchester City protest: Supporters are raising money

Manchester City's most loyal fan-base - The 1984 Group - have initiated a crowdfunding activity to create new banners for the second-leg clash. The 1984 Group have already generated £4,500 and they look focused on their initiative. General Secretary of Manchester City supporters' club Kevin Parker stated, "The banners will probably be pretty straight to the point about UEFA."

Also Read | Man City Ban: Pep Guardiola Won't Leave Man City Even If They Get Demoted To League Two

 

 

Also Read | Neymar Will Have To Forget Birthday Parties In Brazil If He Returns: Former Barca VP

Man City FFP Breach

UEFA's Adjudicatory Chamber found Manchester City guilty for overstating the club's sponsorship revenues. However, Manchester City have denied all the accusations. They have stated that they will fight until the end to overrule the decision. It is likely that UEFA will change their decision or decrease the tenure of the ban. On the other hand, they may also get relegated to League Two. 

Also Read | Toni Kroos Has Been Consistently Scoring Against Celta Vigo For The Last Five Years

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR 'SUBSERVIENT': KISHOR
AMAR SINGH-BACHCHAN PATCH UP
NO COUP AGAINST BSY: BJP
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
MUMBAI INDIANS WISH TENDULKAR
NEW BUFFALO RACER SHOCKS WORLD