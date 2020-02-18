Man City Ban: Fans Have Raised More Than £4,500 To Make Banners And Protest Against UEFA

Manchester City fans have started to protest against the recent ban imposed upon their team by UEFA. According to reports, Manchester City fans have planned to do the famous Poznan protest and display anti-UEFA banners during their home clash against Real Madrid in Champions League next month.

UEFA have banned Manchester City for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. Manchester City fans will use the game against Real Madrid at Etihad to show their unity against UEFA.

Man City ban, Manchester City protest: Supporters are raising money

Manchester City's most loyal fan-base - The 1984 Group - have initiated a crowdfunding activity to create new banners for the second-leg clash. The 1984 Group have already generated £4,500 and they look focused on their initiative. General Secretary of Manchester City supporters' club Kevin Parker stated, "The banners will probably be pretty straight to the point about UEFA."

Kevin Parker, general secretary of #ManCity Supporters’ Club:



"Booing isn’t exactly right - it’s no different and is expected. It starts the game on a negative. Our message is about showing support for the club and doing something that has a positive impact."



[via @MailSport] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 17, 2020

Man City FFP Breach

UEFA's Adjudicatory Chamber found Manchester City guilty for overstating the club's sponsorship revenues. However, Manchester City have denied all the accusations. They have stated that they will fight until the end to overrule the decision. It is likely that UEFA will change their decision or decrease the tenure of the ban. On the other hand, they may also get relegated to League Two.

