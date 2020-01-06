The Debate
FIFA 20 TOTY Date Revealed; Check Out All FUT Team Of The Year Nominations

Football News

EA Sports is all set to reveal the FIFA 20 Team of the Year for FIFA Ultimate Team. EA recently confirmed that the FIFA 20 TOTY will be announced on January 6.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
FIFA 20

EA Sports is all set to reveal the FIFA 20 Team of the Year (TOTY) for FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT). EA recently confirmed that the FIFA 20 TOTY will be announced on January 6, 2020. EA stated, "For the first time, you can have your say on who makes the FIFA 20 Team of the Year. Choose the Ultimate XI from the squad of 55 players who lit up the world of football in 2019 and your vote will count towards the final FIFA 20 Team of the Year. The final Team of the Year will be announced in January when special TOTY Player Items will be released in FUT Packs for a limited time in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team."

FIFA 20 team of the year nominations

  1. Jan Oblak - Atletico de Madrid
  2.  Marc-Andre ter Stegen - FC Barcelona
  3.  Alisson Ramses Becker - Liverpool
  4.  Ederson Santana de Moraes - Manchester City
  5.  Andre Onana - Ajax
  6.  Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
  7.  Sergio Ramos Garcia - Real Madrid
  8.  Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli
  9.  Milan Skriniar - Inter
  10.  Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund
  11. Thiago Silva - Paris Saint-Germain
  12.  Jordi Alba Ramos - FC Barcelona
  13.  Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City
  14.  Jan Vertonghen - Tottenham Hotspur
  15.  Marcos Aoas Correa - Paris Saint-Germain
  16.  Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München
  17.  Matthijs de Ligt - Piemonte Calcio
  35. Andrew Robertson - Liverpool
  36.  Leonardo Bonucci - Piemonte Calcio
  37.  Alex Sandro Lobo Silva - Piemonte Calcio

  1.  Jose Maria Gimenez - Atletico de Madrid
  2.  Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
  3.  Nicolas Tagliafico - Ajax
  4.  Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
  5.  N'Golo Kante - Chelsea
  6.  Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund
  7.  David Josue Jimenez Silva - Manchester City
  8.  Christian Eriksen - Tottenham Hotspur
  9.  Marco Verratti - Paris Saint-Germain
  10.  Luca Modric - Real Madrid
  11.  Kai Havertz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  12.  Paulo Dybala - Juventus
  13.  Frenkie de Jong - FC Barcelona
  14.  Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool
  15.  Fabio Henrique Tavares - Liverpool
  16.  Hakim Ziyech - Ajax
  17.  Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
  18. Dusan Tadic - Ajax
  19.  Jordan Henderson - Liverpool
  20.  Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona

  1.  Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro - Juventus
  2.  Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. - Paris Saint-Germain
  3.  Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munchen
  4.  Eden Hazard - Real Madrid
  5.  Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain
  6.  Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
  7.  Sadio Mane - Liverpool
  8.  Sergio Aguero - Manchester City
  9.  Raheem Sterling - Manchester City
  10.  Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal
  11.  Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
  12.  Bernardo Silva - Manchester City
  13.  Heung Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur
  14.  Roberto Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira - Liverpool
  15.  Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Published:
COMMENT
