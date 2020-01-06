FIFA 20 TOTY Date Revealed; Check Out All FUT Team Of The Year Nominations

EA Sports is all set to reveal the FIFA 20 Team of the Year (TOTY) for FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT). EA recently confirmed that the FIFA 20 TOTY will be announced on January 6, 2020. EA stated, "For the first time, you can have your say on who makes the FIFA 20 Team of the Year. Choose the Ultimate XI from the squad of 55 players who lit up the world of football in 2019 and your vote will count towards the final FIFA 20 Team of the Year. The final Team of the Year will be announced in January when special TOTY Player Items will be released in FUT Packs for a limited time in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team."
FIFA 20 team of the year nominations
- Jan Oblak - Atletico de Madrid
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen - FC Barcelona
- Alisson Ramses Becker - Liverpool
- Ederson Santana de Moraes - Manchester City
- Andre Onana - Ajax
- Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
- Sergio Ramos Garcia - Real Madrid
- Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli
- Milan Skriniar - Inter
- Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund
- Thiago Silva - Paris Saint-Germain
- Jordi Alba Ramos - FC Barcelona
- Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City
- Jan Vertonghen - Tottenham Hotspur
- Marcos Aoas Correa - Paris Saint-Germain
- Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München
- Matthijs de Ligt - Piemonte Calcio
- Andrew Robertson - Liverpool
- Leonardo Bonucci - Piemonte Calcio
- Alex Sandro Lobo Silva - Piemonte Calcio
- Jose Maria Gimenez - Atletico de Madrid
- Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
- Nicolas Tagliafico - Ajax
- Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
- N'Golo Kante - Chelsea
- Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund
- David Josue Jimenez Silva - Manchester City
- Christian Eriksen - Tottenham Hotspur
- Marco Verratti - Paris Saint-Germain
- Luca Modric - Real Madrid
- Kai Havertz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Paulo Dybala - Juventus
- Frenkie de Jong - FC Barcelona
- Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool
- Fabio Henrique Tavares - Liverpool
- Hakim Ziyech - Ajax
- Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
- Dusan Tadic - Ajax
- Jordan Henderson - Liverpool
- Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona
- Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro - Juventus
- Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. - Paris Saint-Germain
- Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munchen
- Eden Hazard - Real Madrid
- Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
- Sadio Mane - Liverpool
- Sergio Aguero - Manchester City
- Raheem Sterling - Manchester City
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal
- Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
- Bernardo Silva - Manchester City
- Heung Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur
- Roberto Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira - Liverpool
- Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
