FIFA 20 TOTY Date Revealed; Check Out All FUT Team Of The Year Nominations

EA Sports is all set to reveal the FIFA 20 Team of the Year (TOTY) for FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT). EA recently confirmed that the FIFA 20 TOTY will be announced on January 6, 2020. EA stated, "For the first time, you can have your say on who makes the FIFA 20 Team of the Year. Choose the Ultimate XI from the squad of 55 players who lit up the world of football in 2019 and your vote will count towards the final FIFA 20 Team of the Year. The final Team of the Year will be announced in January when special TOTY Player Items will be released in FUT Packs for a limited time in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team."

FIFA 20 team of the year nominations

Jan Oblak - Atletico de Madrid Marc-Andre ter Stegen - FC Barcelona Alisson Ramses Becker - Liverpool Ederson Santana de Moraes - Manchester City Andre Onana - Ajax Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool Sergio Ramos Garcia - Real Madrid Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli Milan Skriniar - Inter Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund Thiago Silva - Paris Saint-Germain Jordi Alba Ramos - FC Barcelona Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City Jan Vertonghen - Tottenham Hotspur Marcos Aoas Correa - Paris Saint-Germain Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München Matthijs de Ligt - Piemonte Calcio Andrew Robertson - Liverpool Leonardo Bonucci - Piemonte Calcio Alex Sandro Lobo Silva - Piemonte Calcio

Jose Maria Gimenez - Atletico de Madrid Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool Nicolas Tagliafico - Ajax Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City N'Golo Kante - Chelsea Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund David Josue Jimenez Silva - Manchester City Christian Eriksen - Tottenham Hotspur Marco Verratti - Paris Saint-Germain Luca Modric - Real Madrid Kai Havertz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen Paulo Dybala - Juventus Frenkie de Jong - FC Barcelona Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool Fabio Henrique Tavares - Liverpool Hakim Ziyech - Ajax Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund Dusan Tadic - Ajax Jordan Henderson - Liverpool Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro - Juventus Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. - Paris Saint-Germain Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munchen Eden Hazard - Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Sadio Mane - Liverpool Sergio Aguero - Manchester City Raheem Sterling - Manchester City Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal Karim Benzema - Real Madrid Bernardo Silva - Manchester City Heung Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur Roberto Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira - Liverpool Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

