ARS Vs LU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Arsenal will next face Leeds United for their Round 3 clash of FA Cup 2019-20 on January 7, 1:26 AM IST. Mikel Arteta's team will be riding high on confidence as they recently clinched a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Matchday 21 of Premier League. Arsenal are currently on the 10th spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table. This will be the 17th FA Cup match between Arsenal and Leeds and the first since January 2012. The Gunners won that game 1-0 in the third round thanks to a goal from Thierry Henry. Leeds have lost five of their last six games against Arsenal (Draw 1, Losses 5).

ARS vs LU Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper

E Martinez (Arsenal)

Defenders

E Alloski (Leeds United)

A Niles (Arsenal)

B White (Leeds United)

S Mustafi (Arsenal)

Midfielders

J Harrison (Leeds United)

D Ceballos (Arsenal)

H Costa (Leeds United)

Strikers

P Aubameyang (Arsenal)

P Bamford (Leeds United)

N Pepe (Arsenal)

ARS vs LU Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

Arsenal:

Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Özil, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Calum Chambers, Joseph Willock, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Reiss Nelson.

Leeds United:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, William Huffer, Kiko Casilla, Kamil Miazek, Ben White, Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling, Barry Douglas, Liam Cooper, Vurnon Anita, Ezgjan Alioski, Laurens De Bock, Tom Pearce, Gaetano Berardi, Leif Davis, Hugo Diaz, Pascal Struijk, Robbie Gotts, Adam Forshaw, Kemar Roofe, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Eunan O'Kane, Stuart Dallas, Pablo Hernández, Kalvin Phillips, Conor Shaughnessy, Sam Dalby.

