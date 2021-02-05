FIO Vs INT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Likely Playing 11s, Serie A Match Preview

Fiorentina square off against Inter Milan in the Matchday 21 of the ongoing Serie A campaign. The match is scheduled to be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Friday, February 5, and set to kick off at 1:15 AM (Saturday, February 6) according to IST. Let's have a look at the FIO vs INT Dream11 prediction, playing 11 among other match details of this encounter.

Fiorentina have been pretty inconsistent with their performances in the ongoing Serie A campaign and walk into the match with just 5 wins from 20 league games. Currently ranked 11th on the table, Fiorentina have registered only 22 points in 20 games. Cesare Prandelli's men have displayed a string of poor performances in their recent outings managing two wins and two losses with their previous outing against Torino ended in a 1-1 draw. The Viola be looking to convert the draw into wins and aim to enter the top half of the Serie A standings.

Also Read Jose Mourinho Slams Referee Andre Marriner For Awarding Match-winning Penalty To Chelsea

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are flying high in Serie A and currently second on the points table. Antonio Conte's men have registered 13 wins in 20 Serie A games and have 44 points against their tally. They also managed to bridge down the gap between them and league-leaders AC Milan to a mere two points and will look to be on a roll in the domestic league. The visitors walk into the match following a narrow 1-2 loss to Andre Pirlo's Juventus in the first leg of the Coppa Italia Semi-final and will be looking to bounce back on the winning ways with a win on Friday.

FIO vs INT Playing 11s (likely)

Fiorentina- Bartlomiej Dragowski, Igor, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez, Erick Pulgar, Cristiano Biraghi, Nordin Amrabat,Lorenzo Venuti, Giacomo Bonaventura, Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Also Read Koeman Hits Out At PSG Star Di Maria For 'Lack Of Respect' Following Messi Comments

Inter Milan- Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic, Arturo Vidal, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

FIO vs INT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Samir Handanovic

Defenders- Alessandro Bastoni, Lucas Martinez, Stefan de Vrij

Midfielders- Erick Pulgar, Achraf Hakimi, Giacomo Bonaventura, Ivan Perisic

Strikers- Dusan Vlahovic, Romelu Lukaku, Franck Ribery

Also Read Liverpool 'Banned' From Germany Visit For Champions League Clash Against RB Leipzig

FIO vs INT Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Franck Ribery or Romelu Lukaku

Vice-Captain- Dusan Vlahovic or Achraf Hakimi

FIO vs INT Match Prediction

Inter Milan have registered two wins over Fiorentina this season as the Nerazzurri won the reverse fixture by a 4-3 margin. Their second meeting came last month in the Coppa Italia where Antonio Conte's men edged out a narrow 2-1 win. We expect Inter Milan to make it 3 straight wins against Fiorentina and walk away with three points at the end of this game

Also Read Rio Ferdinand Slams Mourinho's Excuses-filled Interview Following No-show Vs Chelsea

Prediction- Fiorentina 0-1 Inter Milan

Note: The above FIO vs INT Dream11 prediction, FIO vs INT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FIO vs INT Dream11 Team and FIO vs INT Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.