Bruno Fernandes' Reaction After Finding Out He Will Captain Man Utd Vs PSG Sparks Memefest

Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes has sparked quite a turnaround in Manchester United's fortunes since he moved to Old Trafford in January earlier this year. The 26-year-old has established himself as a fan favourite as he was instrumental in the Red Devils' late successful attempt at Champions League qualification last season. Fernandes, dubbed as the Portuguese Magnifico by Man United fans, was in for a surprise on Monday, when he took press duties along with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bruno Fernandes reaction: Solskjaer names Bruno Fernandes captain, Man United star's reaction sparks meme fest

Bruno Fernandes is set to captain Manchester United against PSG on Tuesday evening in Paris after Harry Maguire was ruled out of the clash due to injury. The Portuguese international, however, had no clue and his surprise was there for all to see as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named him the captain for the first of his side's Champions League fixtures.

The 26-year-old expressed his surprise and said that he wasn't expecting to be handed the armband and found out about it at the same time as the press. The Portuguese international further stated that it was an honour to be named the captain of Manchester United and stated that the 'captain is everyone — everyone needs to help and be a leader in their way.'

Bruno Fernandes: "I was not expecting this [to be captain vs PSG] - I found out this the same time as you [media]! It is an honour, an important achievement for me. The captain is everyone - everyone needs to help, be a leader in their way." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) October 19, 2020

Fans saw the funny side of Bruno Fernandes' shock reaction and rained down memes on social media. Many Man United fans had been calling for the Portuguese midfielder to be named skipper in light of Harry Maguire's poor form and they finally got their wish, albeit temporarily. Netizens also spared a thought for Victor Lindelof, who had an on-field row with Fernandes during the Europa League semi-final defeat.

Captain Bruno to Lindelof tonight: pic.twitter.com/xcTTZNTDvj — Sarang (@sarangcasm) October 20, 2020

Manchester United’s midfield now that Bruno is captain pic.twitter.com/CX7kjOiQuG — Naldo (@NaldoUtd) October 19, 2020

Bruno on the inside pic.twitter.com/hfU6LBHeJV — Dr. Ijay (@quinnydreddiva) October 19, 2020

It is not the first time that Bruno Fernades will don the leader's mantle on the pitch. The 26-year-old was Sporting Lisbon's captain before his switch to Manchester United and has exuded his leadership at Old Trafford in his short stint so far. Solskjaer will hope that Fernandes can lead his side from the front against PSG on Tuesday, considering they will have their backs against the wall.

Man United will hope that they can draw inspiration from the last time they faced off against the beaten Champions League finalists, winning the second leg 3-1 in Paris to seal a dramatic turnaround.

(Image Courtesy: Bruno Fernandes Instagram)