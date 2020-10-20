Jack Wilshere Seen Training At A Local Park As Midfielder Continues Search for A New Club

English midfielder Jack Wilshere was recently spotted training at a local park, keeping fit, as he steps up his search for a new club. The 28-year-old mutually agreed to terminate his contract with David Moyes' West Ham a few weeks ago after falling further down the pecking order at the London Stadium. The former Arsenal star is now a free agent and although the summer transfer window shut last week, Wilshere is looking to prove his worth to potential suitors.

Jack Wilshere training at a local park: Former West Ham star keeping in shape

On Monday, Jack Wilshere's organisation, NCF Elites, posted a video on Twitter in which the Englishman was spotted training on wobbly ground. Wilshere appeared to take part in a three-man training drill and then slotted the ball past the goalkeeper with his left foot by opening up his body. Fans on social media were quick to react to Wilshere training at the local park as one Arsenal fan wrote, "We should re-sign him, still has quality," while another added, "Excellent finish, we can use Jack in so many different positions if he stays injury-free."

Enjoyable morning keeping @JackWilshere sharp & on the ball. Little 3rd man run finishing drill. pic.twitter.com/sPIxYKfzcS — Jack Wilshere’s NCF Elites (@NCF_Elites) October 19, 2020

Jack Wilshere released by West Ham: Midfielder mutually agrees to terminate his contract

On October 6, Jack Wilshere took to Instagram to reveal that he had mutually terminated his £100,000-a-week contract with West Ham United. The midfielder revealed that he had high hopes of playing for the club when he joined the Hammers in 2018 but due to fitness issues and a lack of regular football it hadn't "worked out" as he had expected. Despite claiming that he wasn't able to give his all for West Ham, Wilshere wrote that he was still keen on playing football and achieving success at the top level.

Jack Wilshere free agent: Englishman keen on playing football outside the UK?

Wilshere made only 16 Premier Leauge appearances for West Ham across two seasons due to his injury woes. Although the midfielder remained fit for the last eight months, Wilshere still wasn't able to get a regular starting berth under Moyes. However, soon after leaving West Ham, Wilshere admitted that he was keen on a move to either Italy or Spain.

Earlier this month, Wilshere was linked with a move to Scottish Premier League club Rangers and tipped to work alongside former England international teammate, Steven Gerrard.

Image Credits - Jack Wilshere's NCF Elites Twitter