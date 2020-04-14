Neymar Approves Of Mother's Relationship With 22-year-old Model And Gamer On Social Media

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and his family have managed to make headlines for a variety of reasons in the past. However, the news of the Nadine Goncalves relationship has stolen headlines since Easter Sunday, after the 52-year-old revealed she was dating 22-year-old model and gamer, Tiago Ramos. Despite the eyebrows raised at the Nadine Goncalves relationship with Tiago Ramos, Neymar has given his approval to the couple.

Neymar's mother is now dating a 22-year old lad after splitting from her husband. That means Neymar's stepdad is 22 years old, 6 years younger than Neymar.



Neymar's family at it again. 😲 pic.twitter.com/CioN6ElXZj — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) April 12, 2020

Neymar gives approval to Tiago Ramos and Nadine Goncalves relationship

Nadine Goncalves split with her husband and football agent Wagner Ribeiro in 2016 after 25 years of marriage. Neymar's mother is now dating model Tiago Ramos and posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, despite Ramos being six years Neymar's junior. The gamer is a self-confessed fan of Neymar and the PSG star commented his approval and said, 'Be happy mom. Love you.'

Nadine Goncalves relationship: Who is Tiago Ramos?

It is uncertain when Neymar's mother started dating Tiago Ramos although the gamer/model was pictured at Neymar's extravagant birthday party in February. According to reports in Brazil, Ramos is a model and part of the 4K Easy gaming team. It is rumoured that Neymar's new stepdad is an admirer of the Brazil international and also sent him a message in 2017 stating his desire to meet him. His wish appeared to have been fulfiled in January when Tiago posted a photo alongside the PSG ace.

