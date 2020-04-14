The Debate
Neymar Approves Of Mother's Relationship With 22-year-old Model And Gamer On Social Media

Football News

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr has reportedly approved of his mother Nadine Goncalves' relationship with 22-year-old Brazilian gamer/model Tiago Ramos.

Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and his family have managed to make headlines for a variety of reasons in the past. However, the news of the Nadine Goncalves relationship has stolen headlines since Easter Sunday, after the 52-year-old revealed she was dating 22-year-old model and gamer, Tiago Ramos. Despite the eyebrows raised at the Nadine Goncalves relationship with Tiago Ramos, Neymar has given his approval to the couple.

Also Read: Neymar’s Mother Is Dating 22-year-old Gamer Who Is Six Years Younger Than PSG Star

Neymar gives approval to Tiago Ramos and Nadine Goncalves relationship

Nadine Goncalves split with her husband and football agent Wagner Ribeiro in 2016 after 25 years of marriage. Neymar's mother is now dating model Tiago Ramos and posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, despite Ramos being six years Neymar's junior. The gamer is a self-confessed fan of Neymar and the PSG star commented his approval and said, 'Be happy mom. Love you.'

Also Read: Wayne Rooney Wins 21-month Fight For Tractor Parking In $25 Million Worth Cheshire Mansion

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nadine Gonçalves (@nadine.goncalves) on

Nadine Goncalves relationship: Who is Tiago Ramos?

It is uncertain when Neymar's mother started dating Tiago Ramos although the gamer/model was pictured at Neymar's extravagant birthday party in February. According to reports in Brazil, Ramos is a model and part of the 4K Easy gaming team. It is rumoured that Neymar's new stepdad is an admirer of the Brazil international and also sent him a message in 2017 stating his desire to meet him. His wish appeared to have been fulfiled in January when Tiago posted a photo alongside the PSG ace.

Also Read: Barcelona On Brink Of 'economic Backruptcy And Moral Decay' Claims Presidential Candidate

 Also Read: Ex-Liverpool Player Daniel Sturridge Reveals Origin Of Famous Signature Goal Celebration

