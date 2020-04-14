Who Is Tiago Ramos? Neymar's Mother's 22-year-old Boyfriend Supports Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar’s mother Nadine Goncalves recently made headlines after announcing that she was dating a 22-year-old gamer, Tiago Ramos. This came as a surprise to may, considering the taboo of having a partner younger than one’s own son. So here is the answer to the question - Who is Tiago Ramos besides being Nadine Goncalves' boyfriend?

Who is Tiago Ramos? Neymar's future stepfather is a model

Nadine Goncalves' boyfriend Tiago Ramos is a famous Brazilian gamer as well as a model. He is considered a huge football fan, who always dreamt to make it to professional football. He initially played for Ferroviario de Fortaleza, a club in the Ceara area. However, sensing a lack of success, he decided to pursue eSports instead, in which he saw a secure future.

Who is Tiago Ramos? Nadine Goncalves' boyfriend is a fitness enthusiast

Neymar stepfather Tiago Ramos is a great fitness enthusiast. His Instagram posts are flooded with fitness posts, often seen working out in the gym. He has also ventured into modeling in his country and is also known to have been a hit on the video platform TikTok.

Who is Tiago Ramos? Tiago Ramos gamer career

Apart from being a model, Nadine Goncalves' boyfriend Tiago Ramos is also a professional gamer. Tiago Ramos gamer is a member of the Brazilian club of esports known as 4k Easy Game. The game is believed to have a team that competes in the NFA League. The NFA League is a tournament for amateur gamers to venture into professional gaming. Tiago Ramos gamer uses the nickname 4t Tiaguin.

Who is Tiago Ramos? Nadine Goncalves' boyfriend is a Real Madrid fan

Nadine Goncalves' boyfriend Tiago Ramos is also a huge Real Madrid fan, much averse to his future stepson Neymar’s loyalty with his former club Barcelona. He has posted a picture of the day when he visited Santiago Bernabeu. However, Ramos is also reported to be a Neymar fan just like every other Brazilian. He also posted a picture with the PSG star when he met him for the first time in January this year.

