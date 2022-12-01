Former Champions Germany & Spain Eye Victories To Advance Into FIFA World Cup Round Of 16

The Day 12 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will feature two high-octane clashes from the Group E of the tournament. Coming off a draw against Germany in their previous game, Spain will face Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium, while Germany clash against Costa Rica at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday night. Interestingly, all four teams from the group can make it to the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Group E qualification scenario for Round of 16

Last 16 Qualification Scenario for Spain

Having kicked off their World Cup 2022 campaign with a sensational 7-0 win against Costa Rica, 2010 FIFA champions Spain returned with a 1-1 against Germany win in their second Group E match. They are now up against Japan in their final Group E game. Ahead of Thursday night’s game, Spain sits at the top of the group standings with four points.

In order to advance to the knockout stage, the Spanish side needs to win or draw against Costa Rica. Their qualification scenario will depend on the goal difference if they return with a loss. However, if Spain loses the match and Costa Rica defeats Germany, they will end up getting knocked out of the qualification race.

Last 16 Qualification Scenario for Germany

Germany were trounced 2-1 by Japan in their opening game, which was followed by a draw against Spain. The 2014 World Cup champions will face Costa Rica in their final group match. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with just one point.

In order to qualify, Germany needs to win against Costa Rica and hope that Spain defeats Japan. However, if Japan defeats Spain, Germany’s chances for qualification will depend on goal difference. Germany would then need to win by a margin of two or more goals to qualify.

Last 16 Qualification Scenario for Japan

Japan is currently placed 2nd in the standings and requires a win against Spain to advance into the Round of 16. In case they end up drawing against Spain, Japan would be hopeful that Costa Rica also returns with a draw or Costa Rica defeat Germany. If Costa Rica wins, Japan will get knocked out, while their chances of qualification will depend on goal difference if their Asia side draws and Germany wins.

Last 16 Qualification Scenario for Costa Rica

Costa Rica is the third-placed team ahead of live action on Day 12 and can seal qualification for the knockout stage with a win against Germany. If they draw, Costa Rica will only qualify if Spain defeats Japan. If they draw and Japan wins against Spain, their chances will depend on the goal difference.