The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ex-Liverpool Midfielder Feels Sadio Mane Will Join LaLiga Heavyweights Real Madrid Soon

Football News

Mane and Salah's recent performance for Liverpool have put them in demand as they have been linked with various clubs over the past few transfer windows. 

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liverpool

Former Liverpool player, Mohamed Sissoko believes that Sadio Mane has more chances of joining Real Madrid than Mohamad Salah. Mohamed Sissoko, in a recent interview, talked about many things from the world of football. All the superstars in football have at least once been linked with Real Madrid in their career. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are one of the top players in Europe. 

Also Read | Harry Kane Not Part Of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 2020 Summer Transfer List: Report

Sadio Mane could end up at Real Madrid feels former Liverpool player

Mohamed Salah has been linked with Real Madrid in the past and there are many rumours surrounding the Egyptian leaving the Reds for Los Blancos. However, Mohamed Sissoko thinks that it will be Sadio Mane who is likely to head out the exit door at Liverpool. Sissoko was asked, "Could Salah go to Real Madrid?" to which he replied “No, I think Sadio Mane is likelier to because he has the characteristics that Zidane wants - he really rates him. I think Sadio Mane will go to Real Madrid.”

Also Read | Eric Cantona Could Return To Old Trafford As Manchester United Ambassador: Report

Real Madrid are still trying to fill the big void which Cristiano Ronaldo left when he joined Juventus. Real Madrid are performing quite well this season compared to the previous one, but are still lagging behind Barcelona on the LaLiga table. Their star signing Eden Hazard has been out of the squad for the most part of the season. Real Madrid will look to offload Gareth Bale in the coming transfer window and if that happens, Sadio Mane could be targetted as a replacement. Prizing him away from Liverpool, however, will not come cheap. 

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku Reveals The Difference Between Manchester United And Inter Milan

However, it looks very unlikely that Liverpool will let go of their star player easily. Liverpool are bound to put a heavy amount on Sadio Mane which could go up to $150M. Nevertheless, Real Madrid could afford this amount of money. In the past, few superstars have refused a transfer when Real Madrid came calling. 

Also Read | Paul Pogba's Agent Mino Raiola Hints At Taking Superstar To Real Madrid This Summer

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN