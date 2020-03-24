Ex-Liverpool Midfielder Feels Sadio Mane Will Join LaLiga Heavyweights Real Madrid Soon

Former Liverpool player, Mohamed Sissoko believes that Sadio Mane has more chances of joining Real Madrid than Mohamad Salah. Mohamed Sissoko, in a recent interview, talked about many things from the world of football. All the superstars in football have at least once been linked with Real Madrid in their career. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are one of the top players in Europe.

Sadio Mane could end up at Real Madrid feels former Liverpool player

Mohamed Salah has been linked with Real Madrid in the past and there are many rumours surrounding the Egyptian leaving the Reds for Los Blancos. However, Mohamed Sissoko thinks that it will be Sadio Mane who is likely to head out the exit door at Liverpool. Sissoko was asked, "Could Salah go to Real Madrid?" to which he replied “No, I think Sadio Mane is likelier to because he has the characteristics that Zidane wants - he really rates him. I think Sadio Mane will go to Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid are still trying to fill the big void which Cristiano Ronaldo left when he joined Juventus. Real Madrid are performing quite well this season compared to the previous one, but are still lagging behind Barcelona on the LaLiga table. Their star signing Eden Hazard has been out of the squad for the most part of the season. Real Madrid will look to offload Gareth Bale in the coming transfer window and if that happens, Sadio Mane could be targetted as a replacement. Prizing him away from Liverpool, however, will not come cheap.

However, it looks very unlikely that Liverpool will let go of their star player easily. Liverpool are bound to put a heavy amount on Sadio Mane which could go up to $150M. Nevertheless, Real Madrid could afford this amount of money. In the past, few superstars have refused a transfer when Real Madrid came calling.

