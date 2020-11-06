Real Madrid Move For Out Of Contract David Alaba As Bayern Chief Begs Defender To Stay

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer on Sunday confirmed that the club has withdrawn the offer to extend defender David Alaba's contract, following his hefty wage demands. Soon, transfer rumours suggesting interest from defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid began doing the rounds even as Bayern CEO CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge urged the Austrian to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Also Read | Man City transfer news: Cityzens in race with Liverpool to sign Bayern's David Alaba

Bayern withdraw contract offer following David Alaba wages' demand

David Alaba's contract ends in June next year. The defending European champions were keen on extending his stay, but his hefty wage demands have put off the club from any further negotiations. David Alaba wanted a bumper pay raise that would put him in the ranks of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller.

Hainer, while speaking to broadcaster BR, revealed the club had offered him a decent contract and gave him and his agent a deadline until the end of October to decide his future. With November around the corner, the Bavarians contacted David Alaba's representatives, but the defender deemed the offered deal unimpressive. Thus, Bayern decided to withdraw the offer altogether.

Also Read | Bayern Munich withdraw contract offer for David Alaba, Austrian set to leave the Bavarians

David Alaba contract ends in June 2021

If David Alaba does not extend his contract with the Bavarians, he could leave the club on a free transfer. The David Alaba contract conflict has rung alarm bells across top Europe with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool, PSG and Manchester City all interested in the versatile Austrian.

According to Spanish sports outlet AS, David Alaba prefers a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona. With an ageing Sergio Ramos, the Austrian defender could fit well in Zinedine Zidane's plans at Bernabeu. The report further claims that Real Madrid have contacted the player's representatives.

Also Read | David Alaba's agent demanding €20m in agent fees from Bayern, wants highest-paid tag

Real Madrid keen on David Alaba transfer

Real Madrid did not sign any players this summer owing to the financial restraints dealt by the coronavirus pandemic. The club has also made it known that no new signings will be made in the winter transfer window. Simply put, Los Blancos will not hesitate in sealing the David Alaba transfer on a Bosman deal.

Following the David Alaba to Real Madrid rumours, Bayern CEO Rummenigge has reportedly begged the Austria international to continue at the Allianz Arena. Rummenigge, as quoted by The Sun, also hit out at the defender, insisting that every player should understand the financial situation of the clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Bayern could cash in on David Alaba if contract extension agreement not reached: Report

Image courtesy: David Alaba Twitter