Pochettino, Allegri Among Top Contenders To Replace Solskjaer At Man United

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have struggled for fine form since the start of the current campaign. Their shaky start to the season was further prolonged after two consecutive defeats against Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir, casting major doubt on the ability of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to lead the charge at Old Trafford. The manager is now reportedly facing the axe with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri in contention to replace the Norwegian.

Solskjaer sacked reports doing the rounds since Arsenal defeat

Man United's home record has been dismal since the start of the ongoing Premier League campaign. The Red Devils have conceded defeat in the three games they've played at home in the league. Their most recent loss came against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the only goal from the spot against Man United after a foul from Paul Pogba. The victory was Arsenal's first at Old Trafford in over 14 years, with their previous win dating back to 2006. The Red Devils also lost to Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday in the Champions League in the game that followed.

Following two successive defeats, reports of replacing the Man United manager have been doing the rounds. Although the Norwegian tactician refused to comment on his future at Old Trafford after the Champions League defeat, pressure continues to mount on Solskjaer.

#mufc have approached Mauricio Pochettino with a view to him replacing Solskjær as the club's next manager #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 5, 2020

Is Pochettino the ideal Solskjaer replacement?

Former Spurs manager Pochettino is rumoured to be in contention to replace Solskjaer. The Argentine tactician has been without a club since his sacking by the north Londoners last November and recently expressed his desire to return to management in the Premier League while speaking to Sky Sports.

While Pochettino failed to bag a single trophy with Spurs during his stint that lasted close to five seasons, he did guide his side to the Champions League final in 2018. Moreover, Spurs also ended up being the runners-up in the League Cup in the 2014-15 season. Nevertheless, the Argentine is praised for his managerial skills and man management in the dressing room.

Allegri linked with Man United move

Besides Pochettino, former Juventus manager Allegri is also touted as Solskjaer's replacement. The Italian tactician guided Juventus to five Serie A titles but failed to win the Champions League despite reaching the final on two occasions. Allegri has been without a club since his departure in 2019 and is among the top contenders to become the next Man United manager. Reports in the summer indicated that the Italian was learning English in order to prepare for a job in the Premier League.

Image courtesy: Tottenham/ Juventus Twitter