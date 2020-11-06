Premier League Fixtures, Schedule, Matchday 8 Preview As Man City & Liverpool Lock Horns

Premier League Matchday 8 is just around the corner to provide some thorough entertainment for football fans all over the globe this weekend. In fact, two Premier League games will be played on Friday, followed by four each on Saturday and Sunday. Here's a look at all the Premier League fixtures, including the highly-anticipated clash between Man City vs Liverpool on Sunday.

Key Premier League fixtures on Matchday 8

Everton vs Manchester United

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton will face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United at Goodison Park in the first game on Saturday. The Toffees are currently in fourth place on the Premier League table with 13 points from seven games. The Merseyside outfit have suffered two defeats in a row and will be hoping to get back to winning ways they host a Man United side that is low on confidence.

The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat in the Champions League against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday. Prior to that, United were defeated 1-0 at home by Arsenal. Man United are currently languishing in 15th on the league table with seven points from six games. A stern test awaits, though, as Ancelotti's Everton were top of the league until last weekend.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Frank Lampard's Chelsea will host Chris Wilder's winless Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge later on Saturday. The Blues are currently in seventh place on the league table, with 12 points from seven games. Chelsea recorded a 3-0 win over Burnley last weekend and head into the game against Sheffield United brimming with confidence.

On the other hand, the Blades have made a torrid start to their campaign. Chris Wilder's men are yet to win a game in the top division this season and are in 19th place at the moment. Sheffield United have got only a solitary point on the board in seven games, suffering six defeats in the process.

Man City vs Liverpool

In one of the biggest games this season, Pep Guardiola's Man City will host Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the Etihad on Sunday. The Cityzens are in 10th place on the league table with 11 points from their six games. Guardiola's men recorded a crucial 1-0 win over Sheffield United last weekend.

😁💪 Back on the training ground... pic.twitter.com/Lvfet4A0lJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 5, 2020

On the other hand, defending champions Liverpool are slowly but surely beginning to find their rhythm as they sit at the summit of the league table. The Reds have got 16 points from their seven games and will be hoping to continue their solid run of form. Jurgen Klopp's side have won five games in a row across all competitions and will have to be at their best this weekend if they want to maintain that impressive record.

Premier League schedule for Matchday 8

Friday, November 6, 2020

Brighton vs Burnley - 6:30 pm BST (11:00 pm IST)

Southampton vs Newcastle United - 9:00 pm BST (Saturday, 1:30 am IST)

Saturday, November 7, 2020

Everton vs Man United - 1:30 pm BST (6:00 pm IST)

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United - 4:00 pm BST (8:30 pm IST)

Chelsea vs Sheffield United - 6:30 pm BST (11:00 pm IST)

West Ham vs Fulham - 9:00 pm BST (Sunday, 1:30 am IST)

Sunday, November 8, 2020

West Brom vs Tottenham - 1:00 pm BST (5:00 pm IST)

Leicester City vs Wolves - 3:00 pm BST (7:00 pm IST)

Man City vs Liverpool - 5:30 pm BST (9:30 pm IST)

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - 8:15 pm BST (Monday, 12:45 am IST)

Image Credits - Liverpool Twitter, Man City Instagram