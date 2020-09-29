Former Man United Player Rafael Slams Van Gaal, Labels Him One Of The Worst Coaches Ever

Former Netherlands national team manager Louis van Gaal has enjoyed successful stints with several top clubs across Europe, including the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich. However, his time at Old Trafford was nothing short of controversial, which has further been emphasised upon by former Manchester United star Rafael.

One of the worst coaches ever: Rafael on Van Gaal

In an interview with The Athletic, former Man United defender Rafael described Van Gaal as one of the worst coaches he has ever worked with. The Brazilian footballer fell out of favour with the Dutch tactician, who took over the reins after the departure of David Moyes in 2014.

The arrival of Van Gaal was seen as a great move by the Red Devils, who were clamouring for the success they once enjoyed under Sir Alex Ferguson. However, Van Gaal lasted just two seasons at Old Trafford, departing mere days after his team clinched the FA Cup. Speaking on Van Gaal's attitude towards him, Rafael recalled the time when the manager asked him to leave.

Ryan Giggs defended Rafael against Van Gaal

“On the second day (of Van Gaal’s arrival), he said, ‘You can leave.’ I had not even trained and he said that. I could not believe it," Rafael claimed in the interview. He, however, insists that Man United's assistant manager Ryan Giggs tried to defend him. The Brazilian failed to understand Van Gaal's approach towards him, considering he was yet to see him train.

Rafael claims that Van Gaal asked him to leave without justification of any sort. The manager informed him that he would not be given the opportunity to play throughout the season, hence it'd be ideal for him to leave. He also revealed how the Dutchman would speak a lot during the team's leisure time, which frustrated the Man United squad.

Van Gaal signings that surprised many

Despite the claims made by Rafael, Van Gaal went on a spending spree that summer. The manager roped in the likes of Ander Herrera, Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo, Angel Di Maria and Daley Blind. In fact, the club broke the bank to sign Di Maria for £59.7 million from Real Madrid, which was the most by an English club at the time. However, Van Gaal's time at Man United ended in embarrassment after he was sacked within two days following the FA Cup victory against Crystal Palace.

Image courtesy: uefa.com, premierleague.com