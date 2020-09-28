Man United Transfer News: Solskjaer Expects Sancho Transfer To Be Completed By Next Week

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly expects a move for Dortmund's Jadon Sancho to be completed before the transfer window shuts on October 5. The Dortmund forward has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer and the Red Devils are hopeful of landing their top transfer target in the final week of the window. Throughout the summer, Dortmund have stood firm on their stance that Sancho won't be leaving the club for anything less than £108 million (€120m) but United are set to put the German outfit under pressure in the final week of the window.

Man United transfer news: Solskjaer believes Sancho transfer to United will take place this week

According to a report from Norwegian news outlet Dagbladet, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already held talks with Jadon Sancho over a move to the red side of Manchester. The report went on to state that Solskjaer has informed Sancho that a deal between United and Dortmund will go 'smoothly'. While talks between Dortmund and United yet to take place, Sancho also assured Solskjaer that he was keen on a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Solskjaer has told Sancho that he expects the transfer to go smoothly while Sancho himself has stated that he wants to join United #muzone [@FAFiltvedt] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 27, 2020

Reports claim that United are set to launch a bid for Sancho to acquire him from Dortmund by this week. Previous reports claimed that Sancho already agreed on a five-year deal to join Man United and also agreed personal terms with the Red Devils. Although Sancho is keen on a move to United, the star winger is unlikely to force an exit from Dortmund given that he signed a contract extension last year which keeps him at the Signal Iduna Park until 2023.

Man United's initial Jadon Sancho bid and claims by Dortmund CEO

Earlier in July, reports claimed that Man United tried to sign Jadon Sancho in a deal worth £90 million (€98m), which BVB duly rejected. Dortmund reportedly slapped a £108 million (€120m) price tag on Sancho and informed United that a deal for the player needed to be completed before their pre-season training began on August 8. Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke also admitted that Sancho would be "going nowhere" and will continue to play his football at Dortmund for the 2020-21 Bundesliga season.

The Mirror are reporting that Manchester United are set to make a £90M bid for Jadon Sancho next week, £75M upfront, £15m in add ons in a "take-it-or-leave-it offer" 😳



Does the board realise that Dortmund are only going to accept £108M? 😐 pic.twitter.com/GEtQutWXfC — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) September 24, 2020

Despite Dortmund recording a whopping £40 million (€44m) in losses due to the pandemic, Watzke claimed that the club is under no obligation to sell. However, United are now set to test Dortmund under pressure in the final week of the transfer window. It is believed that United will once again offer Dortmund £90 million (€98m) for Sancho to see whether the Germans soften their stance.

Image Credits - Man United, Dortmund Instagram