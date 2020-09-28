Man United Transfer News: Lazio Aiming For Andreas Pereira And Juan Mata Double Swoop

With just one senior signing - Donny van de Beek - this summer, patience is running thin among the Man United faithful as they wait for the club to loosen some purse strings in the transfer window. Despite their lack of activity in terms of incomings, the Red Devils are looking to part ways with some players have been deemed excess to the manager's requirements. Recent reports claim that Man United could sell Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata, with Lazio interested in signing the duo.

Lazio aiming another coup after David Silva transfer snub

Serie A giants Lazio are looking to strengthen their squad, having failed to seal the David Silva transfer from Man City last month. Lazio were left infuriated after the David Silva transfer fell through. The former Man City midfielder had already agreed to a three-season deal with the Italian giants but decided to snub Lazio at the last moment for LaLiga side Real Sociedad. The failure to seal the David Silva transfer left Lazio chief Igli Tare incensed.

Lazio have opened talks with Manchester United to sign Andreas Pereira. He’s considered as an ‘option’, negotiations with #MUFC have just started. 🔴 @SkySport #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2020

Speaking to Lazio's official website last moment, Igli stated: "I learn about David Silva's transfer to Real Sociedad. I have great respect for the player, but not for the man." Meanwhile, Lazio's interest in Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata could well convince Man United to sell the duo, according to Sky Sports. Besides Lazio, several Italian clubs have been quite active in signing new players this summer - including Juventus, Inter and AC Milan.

Football transfer news: Milinkovic-Savic to Juventus chatter gathering momentum

However, Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira's move to Lazio could threaten Sergej Milinkovic-Savic position in the starting line-up. If the duo does arrival at Lazio, then Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could move to the Allianz Stadium.

Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira have fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January. Moreover, the signing of Donny van de Beek has made things complicated for the midfield duo, which could see them languish on the bench for most of this season.

Lazio begin Serie A campaign with a remarkable victory

Amid the Man United transfer news linking Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata to Lazio, the Italian giants began their Serie A campaign with a 2-0 victory over Cagliari. Having finished fourth in the league the previous season, the Biancocelesti look to challenge Juventus for the title, having slipped in the race mid-way last term. Simone Inzaghi's men next come up against Atalanta on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Man United Instagram