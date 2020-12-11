Former Real Madrid Star Robinho's Prison Term Upheld, Faces Nine-year Sentence For Rape

Former Real Madrid and Manchester City star Robinho racked up controversy in 2017 when he was sentenced to nine years in prison after being proven guilty of his involvement in a gangrape. However, he wasn't extradited back then and continued with his footballing career. But the crisis hasn't been averted with the Brazilian footballer's nine-year sentence being upheld by the Italian court of appeal, much to his dismay.

Also Read | Monchengladbach players celebrate UCL last-16 spot despite defeat vs Real Madrid; watch

Robinho sentenced to nine-year prison in 2017, term upheld again

Robinho was allegedly involved in the gangrape of a 22-year-old Albanian woman back in 2013 when he was plying his trade with AC Milan. The player's defence back then had tried to discredit the woman by displaying images of her consuming alcohol to the judge. But their claims found no takers in court.

Apart from Robinho, five other people were proven guilty of the gangrape, including his friend Ricardo Falco. The duo was also asked to pay damages estimated at €60000 to the woman. But the former Real Madrid star, now 36, has always claimed he has been innocent all along.

Also Read | Champions League results and highlights: Real Madrid qualify to last-16, Inter Milan exit

Robinho prison term approved by Italian court of appeal

Adriano Wilkson of UOL has confirmed that the Italian court of appeal has upheld the earlier Robinho rape case verdict. Following the Robinho prison term being upheld, the player is expected to lodge an appeal again. There's no clarity as yet if the Brazilian will be imprisoned immediately.

Atenção: Robinho acaba de ser condenado novamente, agora em 2ª INSTÂNCIA, a nove anos de prisão por estupro coletivo. A defesa tentou desqualificar a vítima, mostrando ao tribunal fotos dela ingerido bebida alcoólica, mas as juízas mantiveram a condenação pic.twitter.com/eTXkwVLQjj — Adriano Wilkson (@adrianowilkson) December 10, 2020

In October, Brazilian outfit Santos announced Robinho's return. But his contract was terminated within the next four days following massive public outcry over the rape allegations. To mount further pressure on his boyhood outfit, one of the club's sponsors ended their association in 'honour and respect for women.'

Also Read | Eden Hazard Has Cost Real Madrid €72k A Minute Since €157 MILLION Move From Chelsea

Robinho career: AC Milan stint overshadowed by Robinho rape case

Robinho enjoyed successful spells with some of the top European clubs including Real Madrid and Manchester City. He joined the Bernabeu outfit in 2005, managing 101 appearances in four seasons, while also netting 25 goals across all competitions. During this time, he clinched two LaLiga titles, besides a Spanish Super Cup win. Besides, his exploits with the San Siro outfit was overshadowed by the rape case, despiting winning the Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana.

Also Read | Camavinga sends alarm bells ringing at Real Madrid, Man United as he confirms exit talks

Image courtesy: Robinho Instagram