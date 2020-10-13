Gareth Bale Scores Stunning Goals In Spurs Training As He targets Return Against West Ham

Tottenham fans have had to remain patient to see Gareth Bale return to action and the Welshman has reminded the Spurs faithful why his return will be worth the wait. Earlier this week, Tottenham posted a video of their hero Gareth Bale returning to training and the 31-year-old scored some sensational goals at Enfield, leaving fans in awe. Bale is yet to feature for Spurs since making his move to Tottenham on a season-long loan from Real Madrid in the summer but is in line to make his first appearance in over seven years for Spurs, against West Ham on Sunday, October 18.

ALSO READ: Man City Transfer News: Guardiola Plotting Move For Ajax Left-back Tagliafico In January

Gareth Bale training: Spurs star scores stunning goals upon return from injury

Just before the international break, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho claimed that Gareth Bale had no chance of featuring against Manchester United due to fitness issues, but was optimistic of the winger returning after the two-week break. Bale has been unable to play for Spurs this season since returning to the club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid in the summer. However, following a few weeks of recovery, Bale returned to training at Spurs and showed his class with the ball at his feet.

ALSO READ: Man United Transfer News: Juan Mata Rejects £18m-a-year Offer To Join Saudi Arabian Club

Bale scored a few sensational goals and reminded fans what he's still capable of with his lethal left foot. His first strike was a superb curling effort and the second, a well-taken finish with the outside of his foot. Spurs fans were left delighted having seen Bale's sharpness in training and took to Twitter to express their joy.

ALSO READ: Eduardo Camavinga Shows Off Cristiano Ronaldo's Shirt, Insists He Won't Ever Wash It

One wrote, "YES!! Bale is exactly what we've needed for so long" while another added, "Can you imaging Bale linking up with Son and Kane? It's going be amazinggg". One Arsenal fan couldn't help but praise Bale and wrote, "It pains me to say this as an Arsenal fan but Spurs might be title challengers with Bale". Some also wondered whether Bale would be able to feature against West Ham. "It's only six days, maybe we can see Bale in action against West Ham," wrote another user.

ALSO READ: AS Roma Legend Francesco Totti's Father Passes Away Aged 76, Club Pays Tribute

Bale scored a total of 55 goals in 203 games during his time at Spurs, including 21 league goals during his final season in 2012-13, to be named Premier League Player of the Year. Bale then joined Real Madrid in 2013 in a then-world record transfer fee worth £85m. At the Spanish capital, Bale scored 105 goals in 251 appearances, winning four Champions League titles and two LaLiga titles with Los Blancos.

Image Credits - Tottenham Instagram