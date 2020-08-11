Juventus Rejected Mauricio Pochettino Over £8m-a-year Wage Demands; Roma Now Favourites

Serie A champions Juventus reportedly rejected the opportunity to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as a replacement for the recently-axed Maurizio Sarri. A number of reports linked Mauricio Pochettino to Juventus following the dismissal of Sarri but it's believed that the Italian giants were unwilling to match the Argentine's £8m-a-year wage demands. The Old Lady finally decided to appoint Andrea Pirlo as the club's head coach with AS Roma now favourites to land Pochettino.

According to reports from the Daily Star, Mauricio Pochettino was the number one target for Juventus after the sacking of Maurizio Sarri. Sarri was axed after Juventus failed to make it past the Champions League last-16 following elimination against Lyon. However, it is reported that Juventus were unwilling to match Pochettino's £8m-a-year salary demands to replace Sarri. Over the weekend, it was confirmed that Andrea Pirlo will become the next Juventus manager, only nine days after the Italian was appointed as the head coach for the Juventus U23s.

Very, very interesting appointment by Juventus to make Andrea Pirlo their new manager. Big risk! Mauricio Pochettino still available. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 8, 2020

Mauricio Pochettino has been out of a job since November 2019 after he was dismissed as Tottenham head coach. Pochettino's five-year spell at north London came to an end following a poor start to the 2019-20 season, only a few months after he guided Spurs to the Champions League final. Pochettino has widely been lauded for his ability to build a winning side despite not having massive financial backing and the former Spurs boss also built a superb reputation for being one of modern football’s most pioneering young managers.

AS Roma favourites to snap up Mauricio Pochettino?

According to reports from Sky Sports, AS Roma are now frontrunners to snap up Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager. The Italian outfit failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing fifth in Serie A and suffered defeat in their Europa League Round of 16 against Sevilla last week. With the new AS Roma takeover, the Giallorossi are hoping to build a solid foundation and are looking at a marquee manager to guide the club forward.

Image Credits - AP / Andrea Pirlo Twitter