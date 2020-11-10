France Boss Didier Deschamps Hints At Paul Pogba's Dismal Relationship With Man United

France superstar Paul Pogba has enjoyed a mixed stint with Manchester United, particularly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Pogba has often been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid and Juventus considered as the ideal destinations for the Frenchman. Casting further doubts over the midfielder's role, national team manager Didier Deschamps has stated that Pogba is unhappy at Old Trafford.

Also Read | Paul Pogba SLAMMED for 'out of breath' excuse for conceding penalty against Arsenal

Didier Deschamps hints at Paul Pogba's unhappiness at Man United

Pogba has struggled since the start of the current season, moving in and out of the team, followed by coronavirus struggles. Now, France manager Deschamps has stated that Pogba is unhappy at Man United. Solskjaer has opted for the trio of Fred, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes in midfield, much to the Frenchman's dismay.

Pogba has received the national team call-up for the games against Finland, Portugal and Sweden. Deschamps was quizzed about the midfielder's situation during a press conference this week. The manager did not hide his anguish at his star player's situation with the Old Trafford outfit.

Also Read | Paul Pogba NOT world class 'in any shape or form', says former Man Utd coach Meulensteen

Deschamps hints at Pogba transfer

The manager insisted that Pogba is facing a situation wherein he cannot be happy with his playing time as well as his positioning. "He is not in his best period, he has had a series of injuries and the COVID-19 which has hit him quite hard. He needs to find his rhythm."

Deschamps, however, insisted he has no such problems with the Man United midfielder. When a player is in discomfort with his club, he finds solace while playing with the French national team, the 2018 World Cup-winning manager stated. Deschamps' comments come after Pogba's statements on Real Madrid's advances during the previous international break.

Also Read | Juventus director talks up chances of re-signing Paul Pogba amid transfer speculation

Pogba to Juventus next summer?

Pogba claimed it is, of course, a dream for every footballer to play for Real Madrid. He stated it would be a wish come true for him to play at the Santiago Bernabeu someday. His agent Mino Raiola has also hinted at a move to the Spanish capital. Moreover, he has also been rumoured to return to Juventus next summer. Man United have since triggered a one-season extension in his contract which will see him ply his trade in the red half of Manchester until 2022.

Also Read | Paul Pogba has eyes on Real Madrid after Man United lower asking price to €60m: Report

Image courtesy: AP, Paul Pogba Twitter