Paul Pogba Has Eyes On Real Madrid After Man United Lower Asking Price To €60m: Report

Paul Pogba has been singled out for criticism for his lukewarm performances so far this season, and the Red Devils could cash in on the French international if reports are to be believed. The Red Devils have struggled for form this season and the 2018 World Cup winner has been one of the few players under the spotlight due their performances. The former Juventus man is no longer indispensable to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United and a summer sale could be on the cards.

Pogba transfer rumours: Pogba to Madrid links grow after Man United lower asking price to €60m

According to Spanish publication AS, Manchester United could sanction a Paul Pogba transfer this summer for as little as £53million (€60m). The 2018 World Cup winner is under contract at Old Trafford until 2022 and the Red Devils are expected to put him up on the market in the summer of 2021.

Despite Man United's struggles this season, the 27-year-old has been unable to command a place in the first XI. Reports from FourFourTwo suggest that a move for Pogba has been Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane's long-held desire, and Los Blancos could make a move for him after a largely quiet summer transfer window this time around.

Paul Pogba could be set for a summer move to Real Madrid after #mufc reportedly dropped their asking price to as little as €60million (£53m) #muzone [AS] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 6, 2020

The LaLiga champions had let go of their interest due to Man United's high asking price but the reduced Pogba value could see them join the race again. The €60m fee could potentially be lesser than what Real Madrid would pay for another potential target, Eduardo Camavinga.

Calciomercato reports that the 27-year-old is keen to play under Zidane and will push for a move through his agent Mino Raiola. However, Los Blancos have a long list of expensive targets and are reportedly preparing to launch bids for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland with the possibility of adding Camavinga to their ranks as well. Pogba to Madrid is likely to a back seat due to these grand ambitions.

Could Pogba to Juve be on the cards?

Fabio Paratici, Juventus director, to @SkySport: "Paul Pogba as our target? In this moment he's a Man Utd player, it's difficult to think about transfers. We love Pogba, he's a fantastic player but it's too early to talk about our targets for the future". 🔴 #MUFC #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2020

Juventus have often been mentioned in the same breath as Real Madrid when a transfer for Pual Pogba is discussed. The World Cup winner spent four years in Turin and developed into one of the finest midfielders which forced Man United's hand into breaking their club record to sanction a €105 million (£89.3 million) move.

Speaking on rumours linking Pogba to Juve, director Fabio Paratici said that it is difficult to talk about transfers at the moment, but expressed his club's fascination for the Frenchman. The 27-year-old made a total of 162 appearances for the Old Lady, winning four Serie A titles, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups while reaching the 2015 Champions League final.

