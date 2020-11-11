France Vs Finland Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, International Friendly Preview

France will go up against Finland in an international friendly ahead of their UEFA Nations League fixtures this month. The France vs Finland game is scheduled to begin at 1:40 am IST from the Stade de France, Saint-Denis on Wednesday night, November 11 (Nov 12 in India). Here are the France vs Finland live stream details, how to watch France vs Finland live in India and France vs Finland team news.

Watch last night's training session before tonight sees the 1st of our 3 matches in 6 days 👊

France🆚Finland at 21:10 CET#FRAFIN #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/yidGEhncAY — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 11, 2020

Also Read | PSG Confirm Talks Of Extending Contracts For Neymar And Mbappe Amid Transfer Speculation

International friendlies: France vs Finland preview

France will come into this friendly on a high. Les Bleus have won their last 12 games across series and won each of their games in the UEFA Nations League so far. Currently placed second in the League A Group B table behind Portugal, France will meet Portugal and Sweden in their next two Nation's Lague encounters. With a potentially series-defining match yet to come, the French team will want to keep up their confidence with a win today.

In their last UEFA Nations League game against Croatia, Antoine Griezmann gave France an early start when he found the back of the net in the eighth minute of the game. Nikola Vlasic scored the equalising goal for Croatia, putting them at 1-1 in the 64th minute. However, Croatia couldn't hold onto their lead for long and conceded a late 79th-minute goal to Kylian Mbappe, ending the game in a 2-1 win for France.

Meanwhile, Finland, who are in second place in their League B Group 4 table, have also won their last three games in the UEFA Nations League. Their last league game was against Ireland, who they beat 1-0 last month. The sole goal of the match was scored by Fredrik Jensen in the 66th minute. With nine points and two matches left to go, Finland are just behind Wales in the table.

Also Read | Bruno Tavares Rushed To Hospital After Being Shot 'accidentally' By Friend In The Chest

France vs Finland team news

France have never lost a game to Finland in any level of competition. The two countries last faced each other in 2013 when France beat Finland 3-0. For tomorrow's game, France will be missing Nabil Fekir, Dayot Upamecano and Eduardo Camavinga who are out due to injuries. Finland will be without Jukka Raitala, who is also injured.

Here's our 26-man squad for the upcoming games against Finland 🇫🇮, Portugal 🇵🇹 and Sweden 🇸🇪, with a first call-up for Marcus Thuram! See you Monday boys 😍!#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/Um2HB4mWuJ — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 5, 2020

France vs Finland live stream details

The France vs Finland game will be telecast live on Sony Ten 3 HD from 1:40 am onwards on November 12. The France vs Finland live stream will also be available on the SonyLIV website and app from the same time. Fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores and updates can do so on the teams' social media channels and websites.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Could Settle As Second-highest Earner, Behind Neymar, If He Moves To PSG

International friendlies: France vs Finland prediction

Keeping in mind the head-to-head stats and the squads that have been announced, France are the overwhelming favourites to win this match.

Also Read | Arsenal Fans Ask For Mesut Ozil's Arsenal Return After Midfielder's Latest Workout Video

Image Credits: French Team Twitter