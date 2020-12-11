Jurgen Klopp Believes Frank Lampard’s In-form Chelsea Are 'favourites' To Win PL Title

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has labelled Frank Lampard's Chelsea as the "favourites" to take the Premier League title away from the Reds this season due to the "unbelievable" strength of the Blues' squad. Chelsea spent big on new recruits in the summer and, following a rather sluggish start, are now unbeaten in nine league games following their 3-1 victory over Leeds United last weekend. The Blues are currently third in the Premier League standings, just two points behind Liverpool, who are joint-top with Tottenham on 24 points.

Jurgen Klopp singles out Chelsea as Premier League title favourites

After finishing fourth on the Premier League table last season, Frank Lampard's Chelsea have overseen a squad rebuild that cost around £220 million. The Blues had a rather slow start in the league but have seemingly found their rhythm after going unbeaten in their last nine games - a feat no other team in the English top division has achieved so far this term. After Chelsea temporarily climbed to the summit of the Premier League table on Saturday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explained why the Blues are prepared to stay in the race for the title.

The German spoke to reporters prior to Liverpool's game against Wolves and said, "If I watch football games at the moment then Chelsea, for me, look like favourites. They have the biggest squad, great players playing well together after a rusty start - and they are going full on now."

Klopp, who guided Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years last season, then added, "They have unbelievable opportunities to change in games and make changes from one game to the other - so that is it. At the moment, I don't feel we are chasing anyone at the moment - or that anyone is chasing us."

Chelsea stats in Premier League after 11 games

The Blues recorded a 3-1 win over Brighton on matchday 1 but suffered their only defeat of the domestic season against Liverpool the following week. Chelsea were then held to a 3-3 draw against West Brom on matchday 3 and then hammered Crystal Palace 4-0 at home.

The Blues were then held to another 3-3 draw against Southampton and a goalless draw against Man United. Victories over Burnley, Sheffield and Newcastle followed before a 0-0 draw against Tottenham. Chelsea's most recent win came against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

