FRB Vs LEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Bundesliga Live

Bundesliga matchday 29 action begins with SC Freiburg taking on Bayer Leverkusen at the Schwarzwald-Stadion on Friday, May 29 at 8:30 PM local time (12 AM IST, Saturday). Freiburg sit in eighth place on the Bundesliga table while Bayer Leverkusen are in the fifth spot. Here is the FRB vs LEV Dream11 prediction, FRB vs LEV Dream11 team and FRB vs LEV Dream11 top picks for the Bundesliga clash between SC Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

FRB vs LEV Dream11 prediction: Preview

Freiburg were involved in an entertaining 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday but are yet to win a game since the resumption of football, post the coronavirus break. With two draws and one defeat against lowly Werder Bremen, Freiburg's defence has been a cause for concern as the Bundesliga side has conceded five goals in their previous three games. Christian Streich's men would be hoping to register their first win since the resumption of football in the German top tier when his side host Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen suffered a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Wolfsburg in their last game. Prior to the Wolfsburg drubbing, Leverkusen notched up two convincing wins against Borussia Monchengladbach and Werder Bremen. Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz would be hoping for all three points when his side travels to the Schwarzwald-Stadion to keep up their hunt for a top-four finish. As Leverkusen have to keep up the pressure for a UEFA Champions League spot, the visiting team are expected to win the game.

FRB vs LEV Dream11 prediction: FRB vs LEV Dream11 team

Here is the FRB vs LEV Dream11 team for the Bundesliga clash which could fetch users maximum points:

Goalkeeper- Alexander Schwolow

Defenders- Sven Bender, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven, Christian Gunter,

Midfielders- Moussa Diaby, Naidem Amiri, Vincenzo Grifo,

Forwards- Kai Havaertz (C), Lucas Alario (VC), Nils Petersen

FRB VS LEV Dream11 prediction: FRB vs LEV Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Freiburg - Gunter, Peterson

Top picks for Leverkusen- Havertz, Alario

Note: Please keep in mind that these FRB vs LEV Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The FRB vs LEV Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.