French Football Takes €1.27 Billion Hit In Revenue For Failure To Complete 2019-20 Season

Earlier in April, the Ligue 1 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the top five European leagues, French football opted for an early end to their 2019-20 season, as opposed to the waiting approach taken by other top leagues. However, according to reports, French football is set to take a mammoth €1.27 billion hit on revenue after failure to complete the domestic campaign with the structure in danger of collapsing.

Damning Ernst & Young study reports a €1.27bn revenue hit to French football owing to COVID-19 & decision not to complete 2019/20 league seasons. Report concludes that without further government bailout support, French footballing structure in danger of collapsing. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 23, 2020

ALSO READ: Fabinho's House Burgled, Audi RS6 Stolen During Liverpool's Trophy Presentation: Report

Ligue 1 revenue: Ligue 1 financial loss through matchday, TV and commercial deals

A damning Ernst & Young study reports that French football is set to take a €1.27bn revenue hit due to the coronavirus crisis that prematurely ended the 2019-20 domestic season. The Ligue 1 revenue from matchdays and TV dried up with no football in the country for four months. It was reported that the Ligue 1 financial loss through TV revenue alone was a whopping €200m with further Ligue 1 revenue loss in commercial deals.

According to reports, the total Ligue 1 financial loss for failure to complete the season is an estimated €605m. Reports from SwissRamble claimed that Ligue 1 is simply 'unprofitable'. The French top division suffered a total loss of €126m in 2018-19, a small improvement on the previous season’s €159m deficit. Over the past eight campaigns, there has been only one profitable season, which was 2015-16 when the league achieved a small €20m surplus.

ALSO READ: Vijayan's Understanding Of Football Was Outstanding: Former India Team-mate

Ligue 1 revenue amounts to almost half of French football losses

The estimated €605m revenue loss is only for the entirety of top division football in France. Along with the Ligue 2, National League, National League 2, and the regionals, French football is set to lose a staggering €1.27 billion. With massive financial ramifications caused by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, clubs in the country have requested the government for financial aid as an estimated €600m-€900m shortfall is projected for next season.

ALSO READ: Dortmund's New Signing Jude Bellingham Subjected To Racial Abuse, Club Hits Back At Racist

French football ended the season prematurely

When it was decided that the domestic season in France would come to an end, the court ruled that the final standings for France’s top two divisions would stand. PSG were crowned champions after playing 27 matches as Thomas Tuchel's side ended the season 12 points ahead of second-placed Marseille with a game in hand. The other big four European leagues - Serie A, Bundesliga, Premier League and LaLiga - opted to complete their seasons despite the coronavirus pandemic with no fans inside the stadiums.

ALSO READ: FIFA 21 Trailer Released, Cantona ICON Leaves Man United Fans Ecstatic

Image Credits - PSG Instagram