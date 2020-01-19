The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

From David Beckham To Chris Smalling, How England Stars Performed In Serie A

Football News

There are very few English players like David Beckham who prefer to leave the Premier League in search of different challenges. Keep reading for more.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
David Beckham

Ashley Young completed his £1.28 million move to Inter Milan after spending 9 years in Manchester United. Young has been an influential player for Manchester United and also led the side before he decided to switch sides. Antonio Conte's Inter Milan are currently one of the top contenders for the Serie A 2019-20 title as they are placed second in the points table. The addition of Ashley Young will bring maturity and guidance to the side. 

Young is the third player Antonio Conte has signed from Manchester United within a year. The other two players are Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez (on loan). There are very few English players who prefer to leave the Premier League in search of different challenges. However, there are a few English players who have tried their luck in the Italian top-tier league before. Some managed to shine in Italy. On the other hand, some failed miserably. Let's have a look at some of them.

Also Read | Thierry Henry Was Overhyped By Arsenal Fans Despite Wayne Rooney, Drogba's Record: Thread

Hit or Flop: English players in Serie A before Ashley Young

  1. Player: David Beckham
  2. Club: AC Milan
  3. Spell: 2008-2009
  4. Move: Hit 
  1. Player: Ashley Cole
  2. Club: Roma
  3. Spell: 2014-2016
  4. Move: Flop

Also Read | Liverpool Have Gone 1000 Days Since Their Last Home Defeat In The Premier League

  1. Player: Joe Hart
  2. Club: Torino
  3. Spell: 2016-2017 (Loan)
  4. Move: Hit
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joe Hart (@joehartofficial) on

  1. Player: Chris Smalling
  2. Club: Roma
  3. Spell: 2019-   (Loan)
  4. Move: Superhit

Also Read | Inter Milan's Chief Piero Ausilio Flew To London To Seal Eriksen, Young And Giroud

  1. Player: Paul Gascoigne
  2. Club: Lazio
  3. Spell: 1992-1995
  4. Move: Flop
  1. Player: Paul Ince
  2. Club: Inter Milan
  3. Spell: 1995-1997
  4. Move: Hit

Also Read | Liverpool Vs Man Utd: United's Trio Have Scored More Goals Than Liverpool's Front Three

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KAPIL SIBAL ON CAA
AMIT SHAH GETS A UNIQUE GIFT
QUEEN ELIZABETH ISSUES STATEMENT
BCCI INVITES SELECTORS' APPLICATION
SDPI WORKERS CAUGHT ON CCTV
JHARKHAND COACH ON MS DHONI