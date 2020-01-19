From David Beckham To Chris Smalling, How England Stars Performed In Serie A

Ashley Young completed his £1.28 million move to Inter Milan after spending 9 years in Manchester United. Young has been an influential player for Manchester United and also led the side before he decided to switch sides. Antonio Conte's Inter Milan are currently one of the top contenders for the Serie A 2019-20 title as they are placed second in the points table. The addition of Ashley Young will bring maturity and guidance to the side.

Young is the third player Antonio Conte has signed from Manchester United within a year. The other two players are Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez (on loan). There are very few English players who prefer to leave the Premier League in search of different challenges. However, there are a few English players who have tried their luck in the Italian top-tier league before. Some managed to shine in Italy. On the other hand, some failed miserably. Let's have a look at some of them.

Hit or Flop: English players in Serie A before Ashley Young

Player: David Beckham Club: AC Milan Spell: 2008-2009 Move: Hit

#OnThisDay

Free-kick master David Beckham bends a beautiful set piece and scores 👨🏼‍🎓

Splendida punizione a giro di Becks 👨🏼‍🎓 pic.twitter.com/53r5n4z3dx — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 28, 2019

Player: Ashley Cole Club: Roma Spell: 2014-2016 Move: Flop

Player: Joe Hart Club: Torino Spell: 2016-2017 (Loan) Move: Hit

Player: Chris Smalling Club: Roma Spell: 2019- (Loan) Move: Superhit

Player: Paul Gascoigne Club: Lazio Spell: 1992-1995 Move: Flop

🎂🎈 Tanti auguri di buon compleanno a @Paul_Gascoigne8!



5️⃣2️⃣ candeline oggi per Gazza 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NkoqHLpC57 — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) May 27, 2019

Player: Paul Ince Club: Inter Milan Spell: 1995-1997 Move: Hit

