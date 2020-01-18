Thierry Henry Was Overhyped By Arsenal Fans Despite Wayne Rooney, Drogba's Record: Thread

Thierry Henry is undoubtedly one of the best players to play in the Premier League. The Frenchman possessed an immense amount of skill and carried Arsenal to their unforgettable Premier League triumph in the 2003-04 season. Theirry Henry spent eight years in Arsenal before staging a move to Barcelona. Thierry Henry made 254 appearances for Arsenal between 1999-2007 and scored a total of 174 goals.

Thierry Henry was what they call a complete striker.

Pure touch, skills, brilliant goals! pic.twitter.com/tfzaCLN6Wt — Life is for the Living (@tokunboawo) January 15, 2020

Thierry Henry was quick, technically-gifted and had a knack of scoring goals. Some still debate that Thierry Henry was the best player to never win a Ballon d'Or. However, like every other player in the world, Thierry Henry also has some set of critics.

A football fan on Twitter with the username (@UTDCHI) posted a set of tweets to prove why the Arsenal legend was over-hyped by the Gunners. He also compared Thierry Henry with Wayne Rooney and Didier Drogba. Let's have a look.

Why Thierry Henry was one of the most overhyped players (A Thread)

Thierry Henry one of the most overhyped footballers and a stat paddler! Didier Drogba and Wayne Rooney were better



THREAD 🧵 pic.twitter.com/IrzajOOzEu — Zoba K Yamah (@UtdChi) January 16, 2020

These are the teams that both Drogba & Rooney dragged to CL finals. Ageing teams.



In 2010/11 after Ronaldo left for Madrid, Rooney scored 3 straight CL away goals in the QF,SF & final Vs Barca



In 2011/12, scored 6 goals with 3 KO goals against Napoli, Barca & final Vs Bayern pic.twitter.com/ylmOcsByXr — Zoba K Yamah (@UtdChi) January 16, 2020

Thierry Henry’s away record in the Premier League



In 8 seasons in England:



Henry scored once at old Trafford (lost 6-1 to Utd)



Scored once at Anfield!



Scored twice at Stamford Bridge( Both pre Abramovich era)



Definitely goes missing in big games! pic.twitter.com/HzRTFpFJp3 — Zoba K Yamah (@UtdChi) January 16, 2020

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes Just A Few Steps Away From Becoming A Manchester United Player: Report

Thierry Henry’s away record in the Premier League



In 8 seasons in England:



Henry scored once at old Trafford (lost 6-1 to Utd)



Scored once at Anfield!



Scored twice at Stamford Bridge( Both pre Abramovich era)



Definitely goes missing in big games! pic.twitter.com/HzRTFpFJp3 — Zoba K Yamah (@UtdChi) January 16, 2020

Henry only scored in the CL sem-final once and never in the final.



Goals in CL semi-final & final



Rooney 3 semi & 1 final goal = 4

Drogba 3 semi & 1 final goal = 4



Big game player 💯 pic.twitter.com/qjSPBpgtGZ — Zoba K Yamah (@UtdChi) January 16, 2020

Also Read | Inter Milan's Chief Piero Ausilio Flew To London To Seal Eriksen, Young And Giroud

Henry then joined an inform Barcelona just to piggyback off Eto’o, Iniesta and Messi to final touch a UCL trophy. His only goal in 2008/09 in QF, SF or final was when Barca were up 3-0 Vs Bayern in the QF!



If you can’t beat them, join them! pic.twitter.com/TBvTtDOXMu — Zoba K Yamah (@UtdChi) January 16, 2020

Henry played in 9 cup finals with 0 goals! Drogba played in 10 cup finals and scored 10 goals!



He was notoriously terrible in big games! A great stat padding fraud! pic.twitter.com/BkztxhpnM9 — Zoba K Yamah (@UtdChi) January 16, 2020

Also Read | Liverpool Vs Man Utd: United's Trio Have Scored More Goals Than Liverpool's Front Three

Legends are known for their impacts in big games not against average teams!



What Drogba did against Bayern, what Rooney did for Man U after the departure of Ronaldo, are what you require against a supposed legend!



Yes, he had his moments but is just some lucky French Harry Kane — Zoba K Yamah (@UtdChi) January 16, 2020

The Manchester United fan backed his point with some solid stats. Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba and Theirry Henry were all legends of the game.

Also Read | Timo Werner Hinting At Premier League Move?, Says The League Has Got 'flair'