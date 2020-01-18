The Debate
The Debate
Thierry Henry Was Overhyped By Arsenal Fans Despite Wayne Rooney, Drogba's Record: Thread

Football News

Thierry Henry was quick, technically-gifted and had a knack of scoring goals. Some still debate that Henry was the best player to never win a Ballon d'Or.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is undoubtedly one of the best players to play in the Premier League. The Frenchman possessed an immense amount of skill and carried Arsenal to their unforgettable Premier League triumph in the 2003-04 season. Theirry Henry spent eight years in Arsenal before staging a move to Barcelona. Thierry Henry made 254 appearances for Arsenal between 1999-2007 and scored a total of 174 goals. 

Thierry Henry was quick, technically-gifted and had a knack of scoring goals. Some still debate that Thierry Henry was the best player to never win a Ballon d'Or. However, like every other player in the world, Thierry Henry also has some set of critics.

A football fan on Twitter with the username (@UTDCHI) posted a set of tweets to prove why the Arsenal legend was over-hyped by the Gunners. He also compared Thierry Henry with Wayne Rooney and Didier Drogba. Let's have a look.

Why Thierry Henry was one of the most overhyped players (A Thread)

The Manchester United fan backed his point with some solid stats. Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba and Theirry Henry were all legends of the game. 

