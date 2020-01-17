Inter Milan's Chief Piero Ausilio Flew To London To Seal Eriksen, Young And Giroud

Antonio Conte is on a mission to bring back Inter Milan's superior status. Since his arrival at the start of the 2019-20 season, the Italian has changed the fate of the team. Conte got in some crucial players like Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in Inter Milan. He has managed to form a lethal team. Although the Milan-based team have been eliminated from the Champions League 2019-20 season, they have a very good chance to win the Serie A this year. Conte is eyeing three highly-rated Premier League players in the on-going winter transfer window itself.

Inter Milan planning to rob Premier League giants

According to reports, Inter Milan's chief travelled to London on Wednesday to seal a deal for Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, Manchester United's Ashley Young and Chelsea's Olivier Giroud. However, Inter's main target is Eriksen. The Italians can sign him for a bargain amount of around €20 million. Eriksen's contract with Spurs ends this summer. The midfielder has not signed any further contract with the North London based club. Tottenham are in a hurry to sell Eriksen as he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Ashley Young looks set to leave Manchester United and he is very close to joining Inter Milan in the winter transfer window. Inter Milan's CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed the news of talks between United and their board for Ashley Young. Olivier Giroud has not been a top priority for Frank Lampard this season and his move from Chelsea looks inevitable. However, Inter Milan already have two strikers in Romelu and Martinez, so the Frenchman will only play second fiddle to these strikers. There is still plenty of time for the transfer window to close and it will be interesting to see which set of players the Serie A giants manage to get.

