Will Lionel Messi Debut For Inter Miami In Limited Capacity? Here's What We Know So Far

Lionel Messi is the biggest signing in the history of Inter Miami as the player has finally began his training after a huge presentation. Thousands of fans gathered to watch the Argentine star hold the Inter Miami jersey despite torrential rainshower. He and his former FC Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets were introduced to the fans. While they have underweent the initial training with the team, their debut is still a big question.

3 things you need to know

Jordi Alaba will be joining Messi and Busquets at Inter Miami

Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez are reported to join the ex-Barca stars in MLS

Miami will play its next match in the Leagues Cup on Friday

Will Lionel Messi debut against Cruz Azul?

Lionel Messi is likely to make his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul on Friday, but he may come off the bench. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner came to South Florida last week and he received an enthusiastic welcome by the supporters. However, the early excitement and enthusiasm have waned since club owner Jorge Mas's bold pronouncements, and there has been a clear shift in tone about Messi's impact on the football landscape in the United States.

Leo's first week in 📸🎥🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/O3Je17UmZ1 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 20, 2023

Messi returned to training this week after spending time with his family on vacation. However, as he prepares to make his debut, the first game of the Leagues Cup, a tournament with MLS and Liga MX teams, may come too soon for him to start.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham stated on Tuesday that Messi would play "some part of the game." Meanwhile, Argentine coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who formerly worked with Messi at Barcelona, has speculated that the World Cup winner may start the game on the bench.

He stated: "It is very difficult for people not to have expectations, But it may take a while."

Due to overwhelming media interest, the pre-match news conference was moved to Fort Lauderdale's downtown performing arts centre. Martino added that the choice on how to deploy Messi would be made following the training session on Friday. He acknowledged the great expectations surrounding Messi's debut and stated that he may need some time to adjust.

Will Sergio Busquets start against Cruz Azul?

The Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, a former Barcelona colleague of Messi's, admitted that he is not totally ready for a full game in what will be his debut with Inter Miami.

"I need time to adapt. Playing 90 minutes tomorrow would be practically impossible for me," he stated.

It seems very likely that Messi will make an appearance on the pitch at some point during the game, given the tremendous level of expectation. Moreover, the fact that supporters have paid nearly $250 for tickets, which have long been touted as the Messi Mania.