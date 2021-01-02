GAL Vs ANT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Turkish League Game Preview

Galatasaray (GAL) and Antalyaspor (ANT) will collide in the upcoming game of the Turkish League on Saturday, January 2 at 9:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Türk Telekom Stadium in Turkey. Here is our GAL vs ANT Dream11 prediction, top picks and GAL vs ANT Dream11 team.

GAL vs ANT Dream11 prediction: GAL vs ANT Dream11 prediction and preview

Galatasaray are currently leading the Turkish League standings with 29 points. Sofiane Feghouli and team have played fourteen games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing three (two draws). Antalyaspor, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot of the table with 17 points and a win-loss record of 4-6 (five draws).

GAL vs ANT Dream11 prediction: GAL vs ANT Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Saturday, January 2, 2020

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Türk Telekom Stadium, Turkey

Also Read l CRY vs SHF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Premier League game preview

GAL vs ANT Dream11 prediction: GAL vs ANT probable playing 11

GAL vs ANT Dream11 prediction: Galatasaray probable playing 11

Okan Kocuk, Ryan Donk, Marcelo Saracchi, Martin Linnes, Sofiane Feghouli, Emre Kilinc, Taylan Antalyali, Younès Belhanda, Mbaye Diagne, Radamel Falcao, Ogulcan Caglayan

GAL vs ANT Dream11 prediction: Antalyaspor probable playing 11

Ferhat Kaplan, Fedor Kudryashov, Ersan Gülüm, Veysel Sari, Fredy Riberio, Gökdeniz Bayrakdar, Omar Imeri, Lukas Podolski, Sidney Sam, Adis Jahovic, Dever Orgill

Also Read l BHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Premier League game preview

GAL vs ANT Dream11 prediction: GAL vs ANT Dream11 team, top picks

Galatasaray: Ryan Donk, Sofiane Feghouli, Mbaye Diagne

Antalyaspor: Fedor Kudryashov, Fredy Riberio, Lukas Podolski

GAL vs ANT Match prediction: GAL vs ANT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Okan Kocuk

Defenders: Fedor Kudryashov, Ryan Donk, Marcelo Saracchi

Midfielders: Fredy Riberio, Sofiane Feghouli, Gökdeniz Bayrakdar, Omar Imeri

Forwards: Lukas Podolski, Mbaye Diagne, Sidney Sam

Also Read l MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Hero ISL game preview

GAL vs ANT team: GAL vs ANT Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Galatasaray are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above GAL vs ANT Dream11 prediction, GAL vs ANT Dream11 team, probable GAL vs ANT playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GAL vs ANT Dream11 team and GAL vs ANT match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l SIV vs DNL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Turkish Super Lig game preview

Image Source: Galatasaray/ Twitter