GAL Vs ANT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Turkish League Game Preview

Galatasaray (GAL) and Antalyaspor (ANT) will collide in the upcoming game of the Turkish League on Saturday, January 2 at 9:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Türk Telekom Stadium in Turkey. Here is our GAL vs ANT Dream11 prediction, top picks and GAL vs ANT Dream11 team.
Galatasaray are currently leading the Turkish League standings with 29 points. Sofiane Feghouli and team have played fourteen games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing three (two draws). Antalyaspor, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot of the table with 17 points and a win-loss record of 4-6 (five draws).
Okan Kocuk, Ryan Donk, Marcelo Saracchi, Martin Linnes, Sofiane Feghouli, Emre Kilinc, Taylan Antalyali, Younès Belhanda, Mbaye Diagne, Radamel Falcao, Ogulcan Caglayan
Ferhat Kaplan, Fedor Kudryashov, Ersan Gülüm, Veysel Sari, Fredy Riberio, Gökdeniz Bayrakdar, Omar Imeri, Lukas Podolski, Sidney Sam, Adis Jahovic, Dever Orgill
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Galatasaray are the favourites to win the game.
