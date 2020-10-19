Gareth Bale Accused Of Rejecting Pay Cut, Other Real Madrid Stars Agree To Drop Salaries

Welsh winger Gareth Bale was heavily criticised for his off-the-field antics during the latter stages of his Real Madrid career. The winger’s disinterested demeanour was pictured several times during club games, with the attacker also criticised for giving golf more important than his Real Madrid career. Now, in the latest reveal, Gareth Bale has been accused of being the only player at Real Madrid to reject a pay cut during the coronavirus crisis.

Real Madrid pay cut: Gareth Bale refused salary slash?

A report in Marca while disclosing information on the Real Madrid wage bill suggested that Gareth Bale was the only player who refused to take a pay cut as the Spanish club struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many clubs across the world enforced salary cuts after the coronavirus enforced lockdown hurt them financially. The Spanish publication claimed that Gareth Bale was the only Real Madrid player who refused to take a pay cut, despite the best efforts of club captain Real Madrid and coach Zinedine Zidane.

Gareth Bale was the only player who refused to lower his salary when the entire squad reached an agreement with the club to take a 10% cut earlier this year. [Cadena SER] pic.twitter.com/hhEUNAYDFd — RMOnly (@ReaIMadridOnly) October 17, 2020

The 31-year-old had a frosty relationship with Zidane during his final years at the club, with it not clear whether his strained relationship played any part in his refusal to take a pay cut. According to media reports disclosing the Real Madrid wage bill details, the entire squad agreed on a 10% cut on their annual salaries, rising to 20% if the league did not restart. Additionally, the players also agreed to forego their bonus for winning LaLiga.

Director general Jose Angel Sanchez explained the need for salary sacrifices to the players and Sergio Ramos was the mediator in negotiations, but Bale refused to accept the reduction. — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) October 18, 2020

Reportedly, it was Gareth Bale’s representatives who advised the winger from taking a pay cut. Rather than agreeing to Real Madrid’s demands, Gareth Bale instead made a £500,000 donation to the Cardiff & Vale Health Charity in his native Wales. Marca in their report also revealed that the pay cuts taken by the players and staff helped trim the Real Madrid wage bill by a massive £45 million.

Gareth Bale Spurs wages: How much is Gareth Bale Real Madrid salary?

The Welsh winger reportedly earned a mammoth £500,000-a-week wages at the Spanish club. However, media reports suggest that Gareth Bale has taken a massive pay cut to move back to Tottenham. According to Football Espana, Tottenham is set to pay Real Madrid a total of £20 million for taking the winger on a season-long loan. Despite the huge pay cut taken by Gareth Bale to rejoin Tottenham, the Welsh winger is still the highest earner at the club according to Spotrac.

Image Credits: Gareth Bale Instagram, Real Madrid Instagram