Mourinho Takes A Cheeky Dig At Zidane Over Bale's Move To Tottenham From Real Madrid

The conflict between Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and superstar Gareth Bale was an open secret. The Welshman saw diminishing game time over the previous two seasons, leading to his departure although on loan to Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, who is a huge admirer of the four-time Champions League winner, has taken a cheeky dig at Zidane while speaking on the Bale transfer.

Also Read | PSG confident of signing Spurs midfielder Dele Alli on loan after fallout with Mourinho

Zidane happy with Bale's loan deal: Mourinho

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Tottenham's Europa League qualifying clash against Macedonian side Shkendija, Mourinho believes that Zidane must be happy that Bale has finally left Real Madrid. The Portuguese tactician, however, asserts that he hasn't spoken with the French football legend on the Welshman's transfer to Spurs.

Read @GarethBale11's first matchday programme interview in this Sunday's issue! 🤩



📚 ⏱️ Order by 4pm tomorrow to receive it in time for kick-off!#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 22, 2020

After seeing himself struggling to break into Zidane's preferred XI at the Bernabeu, Bale agreed to return to Spurs on a season-long loan last week. The deal might be made permanent next summer, as claimed by his agent Jonathan Barnett. Hinting at the same, Mourinho insists that he is happy to have Bale in North London. The club will be happy to keep Bale for long at the end of his loan deal, adds the Spurs boss.

Also Read | Did Zidane outcast Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid over his differences with son Luca?

Mourinho provides Bale injury update

During Bale's transfer to Spurs, it was revealed that the winger was recovering from an injury and there was uncertainty over his return to the field. But, Mourinho has claimed that the 31-year-old has shown great desire to return on the field, hoping that he will be available for selection in near future.

Besides hinting at a permanent switch to Spurs, Bale's agent Barnett had also claimed that the player had offers from other clubs, but his previous relationship with the club was enough to convince him to seek a Premier League return. Barnett also shed light on his client's relationship with the Real Madrid manager. He claimed that it was more of a clash of personalities in the dressing room.

Also Read | Gareth Bale will NOT return to Real Madrid after loan deal ends, insists agent

Spurs to play Shkendija

With Bale yet to return on the field with Spurs, Mourinho's men had a mixed start to their Premier League campaign this season. After an opening day defeat against Everton, Spurs went on to defeat Southampton 5-2. Mourinho will oversee his side's Europa League qualifying clash against Shkendija on Thursday.

Also Read | Bale back in Times Square, New York with iconic images 7 years apart; Watch

Image courtesy: Tottenham/ Gareth Bale/ Real Madrid Twitter