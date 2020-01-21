Gareth Bale To Tottenham? Spurs Chief Reportedly Meets Real Madrid To Discuss Transfer

Gareth Bale's awkward love saga with Real Madrid continues. The winger is rumoured to leave (yet again) the Los Blancos this transfer window. According to reports, Bale can join his former club Tottenham Hotspur this winter. The London-based club are in severe need of players to lift their drowning season. As reported, Spurs' chief Daniel Levy recently met with Real Madrid officials to discuss a potential move for Bale. The Welshman is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world and possesses the skills to change the dynamic of any side. Bale, however, got on the wrong side of Los Blancos' fans for being too fragile on the pitch. He spent most of his time in Madrid being injured.

Gareth Bale's Premier League homecoming?

Gareth Bale's exit from Real Madrid got confirmed when he got into Zinedine Zidane's bad books. Gareth Bale and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane have had their ups and downs. Zidane commented that he hopes Gareth Bale leaves as soon as possible at the start of the season. On the other hand, Bale danced with the infamous "Wales, Golf and Real Madrid - in that order" flag. The 30-year-old winger was very close to joining the Chinese Super League before Florentino Perez sabotaged the move at the last minute.

According to Juanfe Sanz (a Spanish football expert), Tottenham chief Levy had a meeting with Real Madrid about a potential January move for Bale. “Levy, president of Tottenham, has been with Florentino today and asked him about Bale,” Juanfe Sanz said on El Chiringuito TV. Gareth Bale's move from Real Madrid sounds reasonable as he has started only nine LaLiga games for Real Madrid this season. He last scored in September.

Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in Tottenham and Bale had high words for the Portuguese. Bale, while talking with BT Sport, stated that Jose Mourinho is a serial winner. “Tottenham want to win trophies and I don't think there's a better partnership than Mourinho and Tottenham together to try and win some trophies," Bale added.

