Pep Guardiola Admits Manchester City Stars 'partied With 15 Instagram Models'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted that he was aware that his players were involved in a lavish party post their thumping 6-1 win over Aston Villa. Recently, news broke out that Manchester City's players partied all night with 15 Instagram models. It took the internet by storm.

However, Pep Guardiola did not talk much about the party. He only stated that the players did indeed spend time at a restaurant. He was pleased to see his players interacting with each other outside of work.

Work Hard, Party Harder ft. Manchester City

Pep Guardiola said, "When they have time, they make a lot of times dinner together, have time together with staff. I like it when they are together outside of here, at home, in a restaurant in this case, and it's nice."

Italian media Dagospia were the first publication to spill out the news that 15 models from Italy flew to party with Manchester City's boys. The article further added that all the models stayed at the luxurious Mere Golf Resort & Spa hotel in Cheshire.

Happy Birthday Maestro

A British tabloid later reported that one of the player's partner got furious over him for coming home at 7 AM after the party. His partner was absolutely furious with him for coming home so late and in a bit of a state. She fully expected him to let his hair down a bit, but she had no idea where he could have been until 7 am on a Monday morning.

However, Pep Guardiola doesn't seem to mind his players having fun until and unless they perform like they did against Aston Villa. Manchester City are currently on the second spot of the Premier League points table with 47 points in 22 games.

