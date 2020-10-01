Sevilla DoF Monchi ‘cannot Believe’ Man Utd Don’t Have A Sporting Director For Transfers

Manchester United have been heavily criticized for their performance in the transfer market this season. The Red Devils have managed to bring in only Donny van de Beek from Ajax while failing to strengthen like their Premier League rivals. While the club has been linked with several players such as Jadon Sancho, Gareth Bale and Thiago amongst others, Manchester United have failed to complete any of those deals.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Talks Begin To Sign Ousmane Dembele On Loan, Sancho Deal STALLED

The club’s poor performance in the market has led to them being criticised by pundits and fans alike, as they call for a change in the club's hierarchy. Now, Sevilla Director of Football (DoF) Monchi has echoed similar sentiments, expressing his surprise that there is no Man United DoF to take care of transfers. Monchi, who has been credited with Sevilla’s recent success also discussed the importance of having a Director of Football in today’s times.

Also Read: Man City, Man United Score Three Each As Both Clubs Make It To Carabao Cup Quarter-finals

Sevilla’s Monchi surprised there is no Man United DoF

Speaking to The Telegraph in an exclusive interview, Sevilla DoF Monchi said that he feels every club should have a Director of Football. The Sevilla maestro explained that the main function of a Director of Football is to dedicate time to everything that is important at a sporting level. Sharing an example, Monchi expounded that when 60-70 per cent of the budget is allocated to the first team, it becomes very difficult to understand it if there is no specialist.

Monchi: "All clubs should have one. What is the main function? To devote time to everything sport related. When 60-70% of the budget is allocated to the first team, if you don't have specialist who deals with it, it is very difficult to understand.” #muzone [@TelegraphSport] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 30, 2020

Also Read: Man United Exec-VP Ed Woodward Looking To Sell His Cheshire House For £2 Million: Reports

The Sevilla DoF then talked about how there is no Man United DoF despite the Red Devils being one of the top five clubs in the world. Expounding on his role further, Monchi stated that a DoF acts as a link between the various departments of a football club, such as the technical staff, the squad and the board. The Sevilla chief also admitted that since they get a lot of information from the scouts, they know the transfer market well. Monchi praised clubs like Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester City for having a well-developed sporting management structure, as he admitted that he can’t believe that a club of Man United's stature doesn’t have a Director of Football.

🗣️ — Sevilla DoF Monchi:



"I do understand there are very successful clubs, Manchester United they do not have that specific position [Director of Football]. I can’t believe a club [like United] does not have this particular position. I do think it’s essential." #mujournal — United Journal (@theutdjournal) September 30, 2020

Also Read: Ed Woodward Net Worth: How Much Is The Much-maligned Man United CEO Worth?

Ed Woodward the man responsible for Man United transfers

As Manchester United have struggled in the transfer market this season, the club’s Chief Executive Ed Woodward has once again come under the spotlight for the club’s poor performance. A host of fans have asked Ed Woodward to resign, claiming that he doesn’t have the knowledge needed to execute transfers. In the past, Manchester United have been linked with several personalities for the Man United DoF position, with Erik Stoffelshaus, Paul Mitchell and Monchi himself some of the names that have been doing the rounds in the past few years.

Image Credits: AP, Manchester United website