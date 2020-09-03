Gareth Bale Reveals Interest In Premier League Return To End Real Madrid Nightmare

Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale has claimed that he's willing to consider a return to the Premier League if he's given the option to leave the Santigo Bernabeu. The Welsh star played only 48 minutes of Real Madrid's 12 games when the season resumed following the coronavirus lay-off as his relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane and the Los Blancos faithful has only deteriorated with time. Gareth Bale still has two years left on his contract with the LaLiga champions but has admitted that Real Madrid are making it "difficult" for him to leave the club.

ALSO READ: Black Lives Matter Support Comes To An End With Premier League Clubs Set To Ditch Badges

Gareth Bale transfer news: Real Madrid star open to Premier League return

Only last year, Bale was linked with a move to China to join Jiangsu Suning on a £1m-a-week, three-year deal but Real Madrid stepped in to block the move at the final hour. However, Bale, who is still in shape and has a few more years left in his tank at 31, remains open to a return to the Premier League. While speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Wales' UEFA Nations League clash against Finland, Bale accused Real Madrid of making it difficult for him to leave the Spanish capital despite receiving offers from other top clubs.

🙏 Possible Premier League return

🇪🇸 Real Madrid 'in control' of future

❌ Failed move last summer



Gareth Bale speaks exclusively to Sky Sports News about his future at Real Madrid - watch more on the Transfer Show now on Sky Sports News 👇 pic.twitter.com/YP4y2s08bq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 2, 2020

ALSO READ: WWE Superstar Triple H Asks Declan Rice To Snub Chelsea And Stay With West Ham

When asked about a potential return to the Premier League, Bale said, "It's not really in my hands, but I'd surely look into it if the options arise. All I can do is keep working hard and hopefully, something comes up." Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in the summer of 2013 in a then-world record transfer fee worth £85m and has helped the Spanish giants to four Champions League titles. However, over the past few seasons, a series of injuries, indifferent form and a scarcity of first-team opportunities have led to the winger falling down the pecking order at Real Madrid.

Bale has also fallen out with the Real Madrid fans due to his antics which included pretending to fall asleep on the bench during a game. Last year, Bale mocked the club with a flag that read "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order" after Wales secured their place in Euro 2021.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Considers Sensational U-turn To See Out The Remainder Of His Barca Contract

Football transfer news: Gareth Bale to United in doubt due to player's wages

Over the past few seasons, multiple reports have linked Gareth Bale to United. The former Spurs winger will be expected to get regular game time at Man United but it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be willing to put Bale, whose wages are a whopping £350,000-per-week at Madrid, on their payroll. The Red Devils recently signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to bolster his attacking options.

ALSO READ: Donny Van De Beek Picks Jersey No. 34 For Manchester United In Honour Of Abdelhak Nouri

Image Credits - AP