Lionel Messi Considers Sensational U-turn To See Out The Remainder Of His Barca Contract

Lionel Messi is considering the option of backtracking from his decision to quit Barcelona this summer, landing a blow to Man City's efforts of roping him in.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi faces a defining few days in his career after reports claimed that the Argentine is considering an astonishing U-turn over his decision to leave the Camp Nou. Only last week, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner handed in his transfer request which made football transfer news headlines. On Wednesday, a crunch meeting between Messi's father, Jorge Messi and Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu reportedly ended in a stalemate with neither party able to come to an agreement over Messi's future. Although multiple reports claimed that Messi's decision to leave Barcelona was clear and final, it is now believed that the star forward is likely to backtrack from his decision to quit the club this summer. 

Lionel Messi transfer news: Barcelona star considers staying at Camp Nou

Reports from TyC Sports - the same source that broke the news of Lionel Messi handing in his Barcelona transfer request - claim that the 33-year-old is now considering a decision to see out the remainder of his contract with Barcelona which expires in June 2021. It was reported that top officials at the club have pleaded with Messi to stay put at the Camp Nou and he will spend a few days thinking about his options. The report also claimed that Messi is now "90 per cent likely to stay at Barcelona" and see out the remainder of his contract, which will come as a massive blow to Man City. 

Earlier this week, multiple reports claimed Messi had 'agreed a five-year deal worth €700m (£621m)' with City Football Group that would see him play at Man City and New York City FC. Messi reportedly believed that his contract with Barcelona had expired and was free to accept offers from other clubs. However, Barcelona and LaLiga confirmed that Messi's €700m (£621m) release clause is still active. Messi missed the club's coronavirus testing over the weekend and failed to turn up for the pre-season training session on Monday. 

Josep Maria Bartomeu and Jorge Messi meeting ends in stalemate 

According to reports from Spanish publication Marca, the meeting on Wednesday between Bartomeu and Jorge Messi ended in a stalemate. Jorge Messi had reportedly told Bartomeu, "My son doesn't want to play for Barcelona anymore" and had previously hinted that it would be 'difficult' to see Messi playing for Barcelona next season. On the other hand, Bartomeu and Barcelona have stood firm on their stance that they are due a transfer fee of €700m (£621m) if Messi is to leave the Nou Camp. If the reports from TyC Sports are true, Messi is likely to stay put at Barcelona for at least another season. 

