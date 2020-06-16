Gareth Bale's Relationship With Manager Zinedine Zidane Broken And Beyond Repair: Report

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale and manager Zinedine Zidane do not enjoy a great relationship in the Spanish capital despite the Welshman's inspired performance in helping his team lift Champions League title in 2018. Bale came on from the bench during Real Madrid's LaLiga return game against Eibar, and his lacklustre performance is not likely to do him any favours of earning a starting spot in the team. Recent reports in Spain suggest that Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane's relationship is completely broken and there appears to be no solution to their fractured relationship at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane's relationship beyond repair

According to a report in Spanish newspaper Marca, the relationship between Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid is displaying no signs of improvement. Gareth Bale was believed to have impressed his teammates with renewed energy and motivation in recent weeks since returning to training post lockdown but lost all his confidence and the fire inside him reportedly died out after finding out he was benched for the game. The report states that the duo is at a crossroads and Bale's lack of interest and his demotivated attitude in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Eibar made sure that their conflict was beyond repair.

Gareth Bale has been a peripheral figure at Real Madrid this season and last scored a goal in the campaign in the 2-2 draw at Villarreal in early September. The Wales international was subject to a lot of transfer speculation in January, with a return to former club Tottenham mooted. Bale was later linked with a move to China, but his move the Chinese Super League was also called off by Zinedine Zidane last summer.

Gareth Bale's and Zinédine Zidane's relationship is broken and there are no solutions for the situation to improve. [MARCA] pic.twitter.com/qxKSwjZM2E — RMOnly (@ReaIMadridOnly) June 16, 2020

Marca states that Zinedine Zidane is desperate to sell Gareth Bale in the summer, and rumours have linked him with a move to Newcastle United, who are on the onset of a Saudi Arabia takeover. However, Los Blancos are yet to receive any offer for the Welshman and hope that the remaining 11 LaLiga return matches can drum up interest in the 30-year-old. Gareth Bale has two years remaining on his Real Madrid contract with his agent Jonathan Barnett having repeatedly reiterated his client's happiness and contentment with life in Spain.

(Image Credits: Gareth Bale, Champions League Twitter)