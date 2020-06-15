Eden Hazard Injury Fears Allayed, Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Offers Update After Win

Real Madrid started their LaLiga fixture against SD Eibar with a quick goal from Toni Kroos in the opening minutes of the game. Zinedine Zidane's men looked determined to make a strong statement as they continued to test Eibar's defence in the opening 45 minutes of the game. Eden Hazard, in particular, impressed on his return to the Real Madrid starting XI as he helped his side double their lead by providing an assist for Sergio Ramos in the 30th minute. Real Madrid continued to dominate in the second half but Eden Hazard had to be subbed off after initial fears of an injury scare.

Zinedine Zidane completes 200 matches as Real Madrid coach

Eden Hazard injury update

Zinedine Zidane gives injury update as Real Madrid return with a win

Eden Hazard’s (60 min) performance vs Eiber:



🅰️ 1 Assist

🥅 3 Chances Created

🎯 90% Pass Accuracy

🦵43 Tocuhes

📦 6 Opposition Box Entries



After many months of injuries, it’s his time to shine! 🇧🇪🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/uiMwtf7ZTx — Mozo Football (@MozoSports) June 14, 2020

Eden Hazard looked in fine form in Real Madrid’s dominant 3-0 win over Eibar on Sunday. Los Blancos made a strong statement with goals from Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo but it was Belgium star Eden Hazard who grabbed headlines with his all-round display. However, the former Chelsea man was subbed off the pitch in the 61st minuted in favour of youngster Vinicius Jr after the former suffered an injury scare.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane brushed off any rumours as he offered an Eden Hazard injury update in the post-match interview as he said, “We knew Eden would lack a bit of rhythm playing the whole game. He played well for an hour, he took a knock which was a scare but at half-time, he said he was fine. He is happy with what he has done and we are happy with him.”

Real Madrid spent a mammoth €100 million, which could reportedly rise to €146.1 million, to sign Eden Hazard in the summer transfer window before the 2019-20 season could start. Hazard has endured a rather mixed first season with Los Blancos having suffered multiple injuries over the course of the season. However, Sunday’s display against Eibar has offered Madrid fans some hope that Eden Hazard can redeem himself over the next few months and end the season on a high as Real Madrid look to pip Barcelona to the LaLiga title this campaign.

LaLiga schedule

Los Blancos take on RCD Espanyol in next LaLiga fixture

Image Courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter