AS Roma Legend Francesco Totti's Father Passes Away Aged 76, Club Pays Tribute

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti’s father Enzo passed away on Monday after contracting coronavirus sometime back. He was 76 and breathed his last at the Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in the Italian capital. Since the news of his demise broke out, tributes have been pouring in, with AS Roma sending out their support to the club legend during these testing times.

AS Roma tweet on Francesco Totti's father's death

In their tweet, AS Roma stated: “Rest in peace Enzo. The club would like to send its deepest condolences to his wife Fiorella, sons Francesco and Ricardo and the entire Totti family. Our thoughts are with you all this sad time.” Enzo was seemingly one of the most vulnerable to coronavirus, having already suffered a heart attack a few years ago.

Enzo had a magnificent impact on his son Francesco Totti’s career and played a pivotal role in his success on the field. He would travel with Francesco Totti on every away matchday over the past 25 years. A report by Corriere dello Sport also reveals that he would often get pizzas and mortadella for the Roma players during their training sessions. Some Italian reports also claim that Francesco Totti’s father had dedicated his life to Cristian, Chanel and Isabel – his grandchildren.

Francesco Totti's sensational Roma stint stands unrivalled

Enzo played a key role in Francesco Totti's emergence as one of the best footballers in Italy. The Roma legend proved his loyalty to the club as he went on to hang up his boots at the Stadio Olimpico after almost 25 years. The striker saw interest from some top clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, but preferred to stay loyal to his boyhood club.

During his decorated career with Roma, he won one Serie A title during their splendid 2000-01 campaign. During his Roma stay, he managed a massive 786 appearances across all competitions, while also netting 307 goals in all - the most by any player in the history of the club. He also won the 2006 FIFA World Cup with the Italian national team. Francesco Totti brought down the curtains to his illustrious career in 2017.

