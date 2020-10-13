Man City Transfer News: Guardiola Plotting Move For Ajax Left-back Tagliafico In January

Manchester City are reportedly plotting a move for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico in the January transfer window. It is believed that the Cityzens have identified Tagliafico as an ideal candidate to provide competition for Benjamin Mendy at left-back. Reports claim that Man City might have to pay around £23m (€25m) for the services of the Argentine, who is also keen on playing his football in the Premier League.

Man City transfer news: Cityzens eye Tagliafico move to strengthen at left-back

According to reports from The Sun, Pep Guardiola's Man City are prepared to make another defensive signing in the January transfer window, having spent big on centre-backs this summer. The blue half of Manchester managed to confirm deals for Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias but reports claim that Guardiola is still unhappy with his backline. The Catalan boss is reportedly concerned over the fitness and availability of first-choice left-back Benjamin Mendy, who has struggled with form and injuries over the past year.

Nicolas Tagliafico is still in #ManCity's plans for January.



[@scagliola_lucas] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) October 8, 2020

More so, there have been doubts over the future of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has been unable to convince Guardiola that he is worthy of a regular starting berth. The 23-year-old Ukrainian is determined to stay and fight for a spot but reports claim that Man City had initially planned to offload the defender before the summer transfer window closed. Man City are now keen on solving their left-back issues with the signing of Nicolas Tagliafico in the January transfer window and are keeping close tabs on the 28-year-old.

Tagliafico contract details: Tagliaficao to Man City transfer to take place in January 2021?

Last month, reports from Sportsmail claimed that Man City might need to pay around £23m (€25m) in order to sign Nicolas Tagliafico in January 2021. It was previously reported that Ajax demanded around £35m (€39m) to part ways with Tagliafico but no club was keen on splashing that amount of cash for the left-back given the economic ramifications of the pandemic. However, Tagliafico will have only two and a half years remaining on his contract with Ajax in January 2021 and the Eredivisie giants have slapped a reported £23m (€25m) price tag on the defender.

Nicolas Tagliafico FIFA 21 rating: Left-back's desire to play in the Premier League

Nicolas Tagliafio is one of the highest-rated left-backs in FIFA 21 and has an overall rating of 84. It is understood that Tagliafico is also keen on playing his football in the Premier League one day and Man City are currently favourites to land him at the Etihad in January 2021.

Image Credits - Nicolas Tagliafico, Man City Instagram