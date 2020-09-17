Gareth Bale To Join Tottenham Hotspur On 1-year Loan From Madrid, Set To Travel To London

Confirming Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale's transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, Fabrizio Romano has informed that the Welsh winger will fly to London tomorrow. Bale is all set to complete medicals and join Spurs on a one year loan. The winger will return back to the North London side after 7 years, which he had left for $132 million - a record fee at that time.

The winger has been out of Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid squad and has only been warming the bench for a while. Earlier, Bale's agent - Jonathan Barnett had confirmed to AP that the winger is in talks with Tottenham and is the closest that he has ever come to move out of Madrid. The Jose Mourinho-side is also set to receive left-back Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid for an agreement of 30 million pounds.

Gareth Bale to Tottenham, here we go! Last details to be sorted about salary [shared with Real Madrid] and Gareth will fly tomorrow to London. He’ll complete medicals and join #THFC - one year loan. Mourinho approved the deal. Reguilon expected for tomorrow too [100% done]. ⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

Gareth Bale at Real Madrid

From being a regular starter in Zidane's team to making only 16 appearances in the 2019-20 La Liga season, Bale's stint has Real Madrid has been a rollercoaster ride. The winger was close to an exit in the previous year by virtue of a move to China which was later called off by Real Madrid. While Bale was troubled by several injuries at the beginning, however, he delivered ultimately. The Welshman has won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid. The 31-year-old has scored more than 100 goals for Madrid.

Bale's addition to Mourinho's Spurs could see the side eyeing a top 4 finish in the 2020-21 Premier League with a formidable attack. Bale will join Mourinho's fiery arsenal which includes Heun-Min Son, Lucas Moura, Delle Ali, and Harry Kane. Spurs had finished sixth in the Premier League 2019-20 season.

