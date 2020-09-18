Bartomeu Faces Vote Of No Confidence With Over 20,000 Signatures Against His Presidency

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu's past few seasons at the helm could be termed as a white-knuckle tenure, to say the least. The president has been a subject of several sticky situations - be it the Lionel Messi transfer saga or the incompetency of the board in planning out the squad overhaul. With such complexities in play, Bartomeu's tenure might be cut short prematurely with a vote of no confidence being moved.

Josep Bartomeu's Barcelona presidency under threat

Bartomeu has been subject to a vote of no confidence after a petition to oust him as the Barcelona president achieved the required number of signatures. Reports in Spain suggest that the petition has been signed by more than 20,000 people until late Thursday.

FC Barcelona official announcement. Formal presentation of the call for a vote of censure. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 17, 2020

If the signatures are approved, a vote of no confidence will be moved in October. During the no-confidence motion, at least two-thirds of the members should vote for the ouster of Bartomeu as well as the Barcelona board. Once the required number of votes have been polled, a presidential election will be scheduled anytime between November and January. If the vote of no confidence were not moved, then the Barcelona presidential elections were scheduled to be held only in March.

Messi and Bartomeu at loggerheads

The vote of no confidence against the Barcelona board led by Bartomeu has been triggered at several instances over the previous season. Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Bartomeu have been at loggerheads in what could have resulted in the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's exit. However, the president held on to his demands, forcing the Argentine to continue at the Camp Nou against his wishes.

During his recent tell-all interview with Goal, Messi accused the club of having no long-term project for the club. The four-time Champions League winner could still leave the club next summer as a free agent. However, a new Barcelona board could help in bringing about a change in Messi's decision.

Mentre portem al Club els milers de firmes que hem recollit, donem les gràcies als grups impulsors de la moció de censura i als socis i sòcies que han protagonitzat una mobilització sense precedents en defensa del dret democràtic a ser escoltats.



Visca el Barça! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/6TkAsKTzHH — Víctor Font (@victor_font) September 17, 2020

Victor Font to be the next president?

Meanwhile, Victor Font has emerged as one of the top contenders to get elected to Barcelona presidency. His candidacy for the Barcelona presidency has also been linked with the arrival of club icon Xavi Hernandez as the next manager. Messi reportedly prefers to work under the present Al-Sadd manager and could well commit to the club beyond 2021.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter