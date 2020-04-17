Kylian Mbappe Fastest Footballer In The World, Beats Aubameyang, Sane, Salah: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe is known for his burst of speed on the field. Now, new data has decorated him as the fastest footballer in the world. He tops the list of top 10 fastest footballers in the world, beating the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Leroy Sane.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe almost agreed to join Real Madrid before coronavirus lockdown: Report

Kylian Mbappe is the fastest footballer in the world, beats Aubameyang

Plus aucune place pour la rivalité ce soir. Très triste d’apprendre le décès d’un monument de notre football, mes condoléances à la famille Diouf.



🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #StayAtHome — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) March 31, 2020

According to data from French newspaper Le Figaro, Kylian Mbappe emerged as the faster footballer in the world when he clocked the fastest sprint on the field - 36 km/h. The PSG striker has edged the likes of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams ranked a surprise second, with a sprint speed of 35.7 km/h.

Kylian Mbappe the fastest footballer in the world: Aubameyang occupies third spot

There appears to be a very close contest among the top eight players, with all of them managing to clock a speed of over 35 km/h. Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is placed third on the list with 35.5 km/h. Another surprising name on the list includes that of Bayer Leverkusen’s Karim Bellarabi who is fourth on the list, clocking 35.27 km/h.

Also Read | Real Madrid have built a strategy to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG in 2021: Report

Kylian Mbappe the fastest footballer in the world: Leroy Sane makes the mark

Man City stars Kyle Walker and Leroy Sane occupy the fifth and the sixth spots, hitting 35.21 km/h and 35.04 km/h respectively. While Walker has been on the receiving end for his x-rated party recently, breaking lockdown norms in the UK, Leroy Sane is yet to play in a top-flight game with the Man City first-team due to an ACL injury that he sustained during the pre-season.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe files lawsuit against fake bitcoin scheme for misuse of his images: Reports

Kylian Mbappe the fastest footballer in the world: Daniel James misses out

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is known for possessing a stunning sprint ability. The Egyptian international makes it to the top 10 list, managing speeds of 35 km/h. He is tied with Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman. Coman’s teammate Alvaro Odriozola and Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez also make it to the top 10. While Odriozola has clocked 34.99 km/h, the Los Blancos defender has hit the 34.62 km/h mark. Man United youngster Daniel James is also known to possess amazing sprint speed but failed to make it to the list.

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo asks Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for place to play in PSG side