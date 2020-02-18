Gary Neville Labels UEFA As 'hopeless', Says Man City Will Overturn Champions League Ban

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has predicted that Manchester City’s ban will be overturned. Man City have been handed a two-season European club competition ban by UEFA for breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations last week. The club expects the decision to be overturned in the coming days.

Manchester City FFP breach: Gary Neville calls UEFA 'hopeless'

Gary Neville has now claimed that Man City will definitely escape UEFA’s punishment. He also claimed that he lacked confidence in UEFA, claiming that Man City will win the case. He described UEFA as a ‘hopeless’ organisation that is known for applying erratic disciplinary sanctions.

Manchester City FFP breach: Players won't leave the club, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville also denied the possibility of a mass exit of first-team players. He believes many players would be utmost patient and will continue at Etihad. Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has also made strong claims on Man City.

Jamie Carragher has stated that UEFA would be desperate to see Man City get knocked out of the competition this season by Real Madrid. The two sides will face off in the Round of 16 of the Champions League on February 26 (February 27 according to IST).

Man City Champions League ban: Premier League look to punish City

Man City were banned by UEFA for violating the FFP regulations that ensure financial fairness in football. The club has also been fined €30 million. On the other hand, Premier League is also looking to sanction the defending Premier League champions. It is reported that the league plans to deduct City’s Premier League points.

Man City Champions League ban: Club expects a change in decision

Amid various reports of players looking to secure an exit from Man City, it has been reported that Pep Guardiola would honour his contract and continue at the Etihad. However, players like Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero are already linked with different clubs across Europe. Amid the UEFA ban, Man City have made it clear that they will appeal against the decision of UEFA in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

